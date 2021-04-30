Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s sweet family home video is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Kate Middleton’s handy face mask trick to the news that the Duke and Duchess are hiring an important new role for their team, the Cambridge couple make non-stop headlines, especially since their relocation to Kensington Palace.

This week however, it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage that got the world talking as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Yes, we feel old too.

Marking the day, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted stunning new portraits of themselves to Instagram. But it was their evening upload that made the biggest headlines, as the Duke and Duchess posted a home video of their family – and it’s more heart-warming than a John Lewis advert.

Holding hands on the beach, laughing and toasting marshmallows – it’s all there – and unsurprisingly, it’s going viral.

‘Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the sweet video. ‘We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C’

Earlier that day, the Duke and Duchess released two never-before-seen portraits to mark the occasion.

’10 years’, captions their first photograph with the bride and groom emojis, taken by Chris Floyd.

They later posted another photograph to social media from the recent shoot, captioning the loved-up snap: ‘Taken this week ahead of the Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary’.

The Duke and Duchess’ photographs certainly seem to have gone down well, with both snaps already raking in over a million likes. Not to mention, their home video has just under 6 million views.

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!