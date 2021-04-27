Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring for an important new addition to their team

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

This week, the Cambridges made headlines as it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess are hiring for an important role in their team.

The position in question? Senior Communications Officer

‘This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,’ reads the job advert on LinkedIn. ‘The successful candidate will lead on communications plans for Their Royal Highnesses’ engagements and support on the delivery and communication of projects. The role will also involve responding to media enquiries on matters related to The Duke and Duchess and their family.’

Responsibilities will include ‘creating and delivering creative, integrated communications activity that connects the work of The Duke and Duchess with an external audience’.

The successful candidate will have ‘strong written communication skills’, ‘excellent interpersonal skills’ and the ‘ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times’.

Happy applying!