Prince William and Kate Middleton have released romantic couple photographs to mark their wedding anniversary

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Kate Middleton’s handy face mask trick to the news that the Duke and Duchess are hiring an important new role for their team, the Cambridge couple make non-stop headlines, especially since their relocation to Kensington Palace.

This week, it wasn’t their special day out in the new Sandringham Park that made headlines or the video of the couple playing with lambs in Darlington. Instead, it’s the Cambridges’ wedding anniversary, with Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrating 10 years of married life today.

’10 years’, captions their first photograph with the bride and groom emojis, taken by Chris Floyd.

They later posted another photograph to social media from the recent shoot, captioning the loved-up snap: ‘Taken this week ahead of the Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary’.

The Duke and Duchess’ photographs certainly seem to have gone down well, with both snaps already raking in over a million likes.

‘Happy Anniversary! A fairytale marriage just like your lovely grandparents, Prince William,’ one fan commented, while another wrote: ‘Such a gorgeous couple’.

