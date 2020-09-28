Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Princess Eugenie’s exciting baby news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

In recent years, the millennial royals have dominated the spotlight – especially with their non-stop wedding and baby news.

This month, it is all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world last Friday that she was expecting her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

And being a millennial – she did it with an Instagram post.

Posting two photographs – one of her holding a gorgeous pair of baby bear booties and another of the couple grinning – Eugenie broke the news, captioning the snap: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t hide their excitement for their relatives as they liked Princess Eugenie’s announcement from their official Instagram account.

Announcing an official statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news.

‘Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,’ the statement read. ‘The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.’

Huge congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!