Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could become working royals in the near future

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are not like the ‘senior’ members of the royal family. The sisters have always maintained jobs, and they are not supported by the Sovereign Grant which is given to the Queen to support her official duties.

Unlike their cousins, Prince William, and formerly Prince Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie do not undertake royal duties. According to Tim O’Donovan, whose findings were published in The Times, the royal family reportedly conduct over 2,000 engagements a year with the Queen honouring 283 in 2018, and Prince Charles attending over 500. However, the princesses are not required to adhere to the same rules, as they are not ‘working royals’.

The Queen’s granddaughters have always held down jobs. Beatrice previously worked at Sandbridge, a private equity firm, as well as Sony Pictures but is currently employed by software company Afiniti as the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy, where she oversees ‘the management of the strategic Afiniti partnerships as well as company growth through unique initiatives and client development’.

On the other hand, Eugenie works as a director for Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London where she organises and oversees various events and art fairs.

Beatrice and Eugenie have always been involved with various charitable endeavours, too, with Beatrice working with the Berkshire Community Foundation and Big Change Charitable Trust. Eugenie also became an ambassador for Project O, an ocean protection charity, in 2018 as well as working closely with animal charity Elephant Family.

But the sisters could be required to step forward and become working royals in the future according to their father, Prince Andrew, as quoted in a new book by Sasha Swire.

It has been suggested that they may make the move to become senior royals as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock departure earlier this year, but the Palace has yet to comment on the speculation.