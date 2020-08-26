Princess Eugenie played a devastating role in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship being revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from the royal family, lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated to California.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking the most however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

One particular revelation in the book centred around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship being leaked, something the royal couple were informed about when they were secretly dating in Canada.

‘One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan,’ reads a section of Finding Freedom. ‘Until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news. A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours.’

Another passage from Finding Freedom goes on to explain that Princess Eugenie actually played a devastating role in revealing their secret relationship.

According to the book, Eugenie was ‘one of the first in the family to know’, with the Princess known to be close to the couple. In fact according to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the two cousins ‘have one of the most natural connections’ in the family.

Devastatingly, the book goes on to report that one of Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew’s staff members was the person who leaked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship to the press.

‘Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life,’ Scobie and Durand write in their book. ‘Eugenie, who’d long wanted to see her cousin settle down and be happy, told friends she loved Meghan and thought she was “just the tonic” for Harry’.

Finding Freedom is out now.