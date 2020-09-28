Princess Beatrice talks about how fun her secret wedding was for the first time

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice surprised the world earlier this year when it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony on 17 July 2020.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

The nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, and the Queen and Prince Philip said to have found the day particularly special, marking the last of the weddings of their older royal grandchildren.

From Princess Beatrice’s special wedding dress – recycled from the Queen’s wardrobe – to the Instagrammable flower arch, the secret ceremony was stunning from start to finish.

This is something that Princess Beatrice opened up about this week, explaining how fun her secret wedding was.

While announcing the winners of the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s Kids Summer Art Competition 2020, shared on the charity’s Twitter page, she mentioned her wedding earlier this year.

One girl’s drawing was of a wedding, to which Beatrice replied: ‘Russell Bear at a wedding. I mean Chloe, do you think this might be my wedding? Because I had the chance to get married this summer, and it was so much fun.’

She continued: ‘But I am not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit. So thank you so much Chloe for your incredible entry.’

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!