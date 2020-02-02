The palace has shut down reports of Meghan Markle becoming a reality star

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid the backlash they have faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking forward to having a bit more privacy and stepping back, moving earlier this month to Canada with their baby.

Now, the couple are apparently looking forwards, with reports that Meghan is thinking about her career.

‘Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,’ revealed a source via Us Weekly.

‘It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.’

This was followed by rumours that Meghan could be entering into reality TV.

Page Six claimed this weekend that Meghan would be guest-starring on a new reality show by her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, with the TV programme, I Do, Redo, focusing on second marriages.

‘When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I’m blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me,’ Jessica Mulroney explained in a press release of the show. ‘We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before.’

According to InStyle however, the Palace has announced that the report is ‘categorically untrue.’

Well, that’s that.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.