Kate Middleton just shared the sweet homemade card her children gave her

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressures now on them after Megxit and of course the future of the Fab Four.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that entertain the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

Last week, the Cambridge children made news as their school, Thomas’s Battersea, closed its doors and the children began working remotely.

This week however it was all about Mother’s Day, as Kate Middleton shared a sweet homemade card from Prince George.

Uploading the homemade card alongside a series of Mother’s Day snaps to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the snap: ‘To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.’

