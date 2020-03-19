Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be ‘working remotely’ from Kensington Palace

Here's everything to know...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressures now on them after Megxit and of course their being forced to cancel their St. Patrick’s Day plans.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that entertain the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It’s George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, that has made the most news recently, from the rule against having best friends to the fact that various children have been quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It was announced yesterday that schools across the UK are temporarily closing amid the pandemic, with Thomas’s Battersea following suit and shutting its doors.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will therefore be working remotely from Kensington Palace.

‘Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March,’ the school announced.

‘From this date, the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.’

Kensington Palace has not yet responded.