Kate Middleton was forced to pull out of a royal appearance to stay with her children

Royals - they're just like us!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make the most news, it’s their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made news, as she was forced to pull out of a royal event to stay at home with her three children.

Hours before the Duchess’ expected appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards last night, it was reported that she would be staying home, with it reported that one of her children was ‘unwell’.

‘The Duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children,’ a spokesperson explained. ‘She will still however meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as patron will attend both.’

‘One of the children was not feeling well and Kate felt she needed to stay behind as no one else could step in, although no official explanation was given,’ the Mail Online went on to explain.

‘Right now, young people the world over are ringing that planetary alarm bell louder and with more determination than ever before,’ read the caption alongside a Kensington Royal Instagram snap of the event. ‘My generation and those following are acutely aware that we cannot simply carry on as we are.’

The post continues: ‘We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet with the nature we share it with. Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling.’