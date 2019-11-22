Kate Middleton was forced to pull out of a royal appearance to stay with her children

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot

Royals - they're just like us!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make the most news, it’s their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made news, as she was forced to pull out of a royal event to stay at home with her three children.

View this post on Instagram

“Poachers are not resting, so why should we?” — Congratulations to Benson Kanyembo, winner of this year’s @Tusk_org Wildlife Ranger Award. In his two-decade conservation career as a ranger, Benson has never left the frontline. He has many outstanding qualities, but none as remarkable as his steadfast sense of duty, mental fortitude and incorruptible character. He is a ranger’s ranger; physically tough, incredibly hardworking and resilient without seeking recognition or reward. Swipe 👉 to see Benson and his team in action. Benson has changed the culture and effectiveness of anti-poaching in South Luangwa, Zambia. Under his leadership, @ConservationSouthLuangwa scouts have worked to maintain stable to increasing populations of wildlife in the South Luangwa ecosystem despite significant increases in poaching nationally and in the region. #TuskAwards #ForAllTheyDo #EndWildlifeCrime

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Hours before the Duchess’ expected appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards last night, it was reported that she would be staying home, with it reported that one of her children was ‘unwell’.

‘The Duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children,’ a spokesperson explained. ‘She will still however meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as patron will attend both.’

‘One of the children was not feeling well and Kate felt she needed to stay behind as no one else could step in, although no official explanation was given,’ the Mail Online went on to explain.

View this post on Instagram

Right now, young people the world over are ringing that planetary alarm bell louder and with more determination than ever before. My generation and those following are acutely aware that we cannot simply carry on as we are. We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet with the nature we share it with. Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling. Carlos, Tomas, Gladys, Jeneria, Benson and their colleagues are truly inspiring and give us all hope that change is truly possible. The Duke of Cambridge at the @Tusk_org Awards #ForAllTheyDo

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Latest Stories

‘Right now, young people the world over are ringing that planetary alarm bell louder and with more determination than ever before,’ read the caption alongside a Kensington Royal Instagram snap of the event. ‘My generation and those following are acutely aware that we cannot simply carry on as we are.’

The post continues: ‘We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet with the nature we share it with. Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling.’

Reading now

Popular