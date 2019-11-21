Greg James recalled getting told off by Kate Middleton and Prince William for his joke about Princess Charlotte

'We want to talk to you'

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ royal wave, these toddlers never fail to make news. But it was the public favourite, Princess Charlotte, who got everyone talking this week as she set off on her first day of school.

This is something Radio DJ Greg James made a joke about on BBC Radio 1, poking fun at the fact that the miniature royal had to greet her new headteacher with a handshake.

‘Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?’ Greg joked, live on air on the day of Charlotte’s first day. ’They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile.’

Unfortunately for Greg, two very famous faces were tuned into BBC Radio 1 at the time, Princess Charlotte’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Explaining to the Mirror, Greg recently recalled how the royal couple didn’t let him get away with it, bringing up his joke at their daughter’s expense while he was visiting Kensington Palace for an official event with Radio 1’s Teen Heroes.

‘They were listening on the morning Charlotte went to school,’ Greg explained. ‘They said: “We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing…”’.

Greg’s reaction? ‘I went: “Oh God, no!”’

This is hilarious.