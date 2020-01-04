Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt set for a Golden Globes reunion?

A New Year means awards season, with the 2020 Golden Globes in sight, taking place on Sunday 5 January.

The 77th Golden Globe awards is being held this year at California’s The Beverley Hilton, hosted by Ricky Gervais. And with nominees from Scarlett Johansson and Saoirse Ronan to Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger, the night promises to be one of the most memorable yet.

From the vegan menu to the speculated political stands, this year’s Golden Globes is making non-stop news, but one of the most talked-about elements of the upcoming event is the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion.

Yes, really.

The former couple have made non-stop headlines in 2019 after the revelation that the two are now firm friends, over a decade after their divorce. Brad was even reported to be the last to leave Jen’s Christmas party last year.

Jennifer and Brad divorced in 2005, and have reportedly been avoiding each other at Hollywood events for the past 15 years.

Now, however, after rekindling their friendship, the two are set to make their Golden Globes reunion, both attending the ceremony this month where they have both been nominated.

‘They’ve built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they’re both single,’ a source told Hollywood Life. ‘They’ve realised what’s important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it’s such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back.’

Well, that’s that.