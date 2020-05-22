Prince William and Kate Middleton just surprised pensioners with a Bingo game via Zoom

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK on lockdown, people are having to find other means of communication, with even royal family members having to follow suit.

The Queen has aired speeches from self-isolation in Windsor Castle, Sophie Wessex has been taking part in royal engagements over Skype and Prince Harry has been video calling from over in California.

It is the Cambridge family however who has been making the most news, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge temporarily relocating their family to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Since relocating, the couple have made surprise video calls to the NHS and teachers and school children at Casterton Primary Academy. Not to mention, the family of five have also been catching up with loved ones over video call.

The Duke and Duchess made news this week however as they took part in a surprise Bingo game via Zoom with pensioners and staff at Cardiff’s Shire Hall Care Home.

‘And your next Bingo callers are…,’ the royals captioned the Instagram video. ‘Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. #ThankYouCareWorkers’

This is lovely.