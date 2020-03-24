Here’s where members of the royal family are self isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the current global diagnosed case rate at 392,399, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow. And over in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘observing the quarantine’.

But where are the individual royal family members self-isolating?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying inside in their Canada home with baby Archie, while Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to stay in London, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all staying home after schools have closed.

The older royal family members however seem to have left London, with the Queen and Prince Philip moving to Windsor Castle for the coming months to protect themselves.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have followed suit, leaving Clarence House, their London residence, and moving to Balmoral, Scotland, for the foreseeable future.

