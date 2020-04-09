Kate Middleton and Prince William just surprised young school pupils with Easter video calls

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot

Well, that’s lovely.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with members of the royal family leading the way.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending time alone with baby Archie in California.

It is the Cambridge family however who have been making the most news, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge temporarily relocating their family to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

And while their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have been getting the most attention, it’s the Duke and Duchess who have been spending the most time in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram

☎️ “We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances. • The whole country is proud of you — so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.” • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held telephone conversations with staff at two UK hospitals to thank them for their tireless work responding to the #covid19 outbreak. • During calls to Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire, The Duke and Duchess heard about the impact of the spread of the #coronavirus on the personal and professional lives of staff. • The NHS workers, including doctors and nurses, told The Duke and Duchess about the invaluable support they have received from their local communities as well as how they are supporting each other as they work through this crisis. • For the latest advice and guidance, please visit the NHS website — link in our bio. • #clapforourcarers #thankyounhs #nhsthankyou

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Earlier this month, Kate and William made surprise phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale. This is something they did again this week, but with school children.

Yes, William and Kate called teachers and children at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work.

‘In conversation with…Casterton Primary Academy,’ the royal couple posted to their Instagram alongside a sweet IGTV of their conversation. ‘Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.’

Latest Stories

The post continued: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter 🐣 @_place2be’

The royal couple also let a few Cambridge family secrets slip during the phonecall, namely that Prince William had eaten all of the easter eggs for their children.

These two!

Reading now

Popular