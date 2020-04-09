Kate Middleton and Prince William just surprised young school pupils with Easter video calls

Well, that’s lovely.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with members of the royal family leading the way.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending time alone with baby Archie in California.

It is the Cambridge family however who have been making the most news, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge temporarily relocating their family to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

And while their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have been getting the most attention, it’s the Duke and Duchess who have been spending the most time in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Kate and William made surprise phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale. This is something they did again this week, but with school children.

Yes, William and Kate called teachers and children at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work.

‘In conversation with…Casterton Primary Academy,’ the royal couple posted to their Instagram alongside a sweet IGTV of their conversation. ‘Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.’

The post continued: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter 🐣 @_place2be’

The royal couple also let a few Cambridge family secrets slip during the phonecall, namely that Prince William had eaten all of the easter eggs for their children.

These two!