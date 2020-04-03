Kate Middleton and Prince William have been surprising NHS workers with phone calls to boost morale

‘The whole country is proud of you’

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been making the most news, with William and Kate homeschooling their children from Norfolk after Thomas’s Battersea temporarily closed.

But while the Duke and Duchess definitely have their hands full with their three-strong brood, they are still doing their part work-wise from their Norfolk home.

It emerged this week that William and Kate had even made calls to NHS workers in order to boost morale.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held telephone conversations with staff at two UK hospitals to thank them for their tireless work responding to the #covid19 outbreak,’ read a caption on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, alongside a video.

‘We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,’ the couple could be heard telling the hardworking staff in the video. ‘The whole country is proud of you — so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.’

The post continued: ‘During calls to Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire, The Duke and Duchess heard about the impact of the spread of the #coronavirus on the personal and professional lives of staff.

‘The NHS workers, including doctors and nurses, told The Duke and Duchess about the invaluable support they have received from their local communities as well as how they are supporting each other as they work through this crisis.’

For the latest advice and guidance, please visit the NHS website.