Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly hired a £7,000 a day security team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently isolating as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

According to reports however, privacy is a bit of a problem in terms of the property, with the Daily Beast claiming that the couple have reported drones over their home on multiple occasions.

According to Los Angeles Police Department records, via InStyle, an LAPD spokesperson referenced ‘an ongoing drone issue’, with the reported incidents taking place between May 9 and May 25.

‘They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that,’ a friend of Harry and Meghan’s explained to the Daily Beast. ‘Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them.’

The source continued: ‘Imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?’

It has since been reported by The Daily Mail that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have increased their privacy measures, hiring an ‘exclusive A-list security firm’ boasting clients from Madonna and Tom Hanks to Cher and even former President Ronald Reagan. But at £7,000 a day, it doesn’t come cheap.

‘They are not asking for any special treatment and have not received any,’ a source told the Daily Beast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.