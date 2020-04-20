Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are renting a paparazzi proof mansion in Los Angeles

Here's everything to know about it...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently isolating as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, but after the details emerged of their current rented property, we wouldn’t be surprised if they stayed. It sounds glorious.

The couple are reportedly renting a $10 million mansion in Los Angeles, and from a swimming pool to landscaped gardens, it comes with a lot of benefits.

Namely, the house is said to be ‘paparazzi-proof’, something that is rumoured to have attracted the couple.

‘The market is dive-bombing at the moment so a permanent move seems some time away,’ a source told The Sun. ‘So they have tried to make life as comfortable as possible in their rented house, and have found a wonderful complex away from prying eyes.’

The source continued: ‘It is accessible through two guarded checkpoints, and prides itself on being “paparazzi-proof”. Most houses here are enormous and quite a few celebs live nearby, including Elton. If they can’t move for another few months, at least they will be happy and very comfortable here.’

It sounds like the perfect set-up!