Kate Middleton’s mistake as a new mother is extremely relatable

Like we needed a reason to love her more!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

And while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertain the public on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This past week was no exception with everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis and the pressures now on them after Megxit. Not to mention their appearance at the BAFTAs, from Kate’s recycled dress to her sweet conversation with Best Actress winner Renée Zellweger.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge admitting a mistake as a new mother that made the most news however, for the simple fact that it is extremely relatable.

While undertaking a royal engagement in Bradford this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton met families involved in the Older Yet Wiser project.

A group of women had made blankets for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, something Kate seemed particularly touched by.

Explaining how she struggles with the craft, Kate recalled her knitting mistake as a new mother when she had tried to knit a present for baby George.

‘I tried knitting when I first had George,’ she explained to them. ‘I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down and it splattered. It’s such an amazing skill.’

Royals! They’re just like us.