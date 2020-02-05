Prince William disagrees with the public about his three children

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressures now on them after Megxit and of course Prince William’s hilarious reaction to a fan’s compliment at the BAFTAs.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that entertain the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news, with Princess Charlotte emerging as the public favourite.

Prince William doesn’t agree with the public however, refusing to have a favourite child.

During a recent visit to South Wales this week, a fan told the Duke of Cambridge that Charlotte was her favourite royal. But instead of agreeing or disagreeing, Prince William chose to swerve the conversation, instead complimenting his daughter and her mother.

Yes, refusing to talk favouritism with his kids, William replied: ‘Yes, she is lovely — just like my wife.’

Well, that’s lovely.