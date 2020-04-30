Here’s how Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their wedding anniversary

This is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and William at the forefront, clapping for carers on their doorsteps with their three children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

This week, the Cambridge couple made news in particular, as the Duke and Duchess celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

Taking to their Instagram, the couple posted a throwback wedding photo from the 2011 ceremony to mark the date, captioning the snap: ‘Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!’

But how did they celebrate? Well, according to sources, the lockdown didn’t stop them from celebrating as usual, with the couple usually making low key plans.

Kate and William are thought to have spent the day together in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they are isolating with their three children, likely celebrating with a special meal and a nice walk as a family.

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!