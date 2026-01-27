Blooming over the Perth skyline and situated in the CBD, The Westin Perth expertly blends city stay luxury with five-star serenity. Enveloped by a bustling shopping district and thriving culinary scene, it’s well-placed for those seeking city centre convenience and curated opulence. But the real feat is the hotel's ability to harness a sense of calm and tranquility from within the city’s beating heart.

Why Go

Western Australia is known for its unbelievably dramatic landscapes and striking coastline, from the rugged red-rock gorges in The Kimberly to the crystal clear waters at Ningaloo Reef. The gateway to these epic scenic wonders is Perth, WA’s rapidly expanding capital which is fast-becoming a cultural hub to rival those on the east coast. Here, you’ll find fine dining, buzzy nightlife and the country’s celebrated coffee culture side-by-side, with postcard-perfect beaches less than thirty minutes away from the CBD. Located a short walk from the affluent Elizabeth Quay which sits on the banks of the Swan River, The Westin Perth creates its own magnificently serene nook in the city.

The Vibe

(Image credit: The Westin Perth)

The grand lobby is instantly expansive, with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light filling the open space. The walls are adorned with artwork while sculptures balloon from marble blocks, and just beyond the onsite bar, Haven Lounge, lies Hibernian Place central plaza - a sun trap for al fresco drinks. On balmy evenings, the outdoor oasis also hosts diners from Garum, which offers an authentic taste of Italy with both its menu and its decor - think cacio e pepe and porchetta under cascading foliage and exposed wooden beams.

Guests can unwind at BOHDI spa, a wellness sanctuary peppered with flowing voile curtains and a calming indoor fountain. Opt for an invigorating lymphatic drainage massage or a brightening facial, then head out to the secluded sun deck. Striped parasols line a gently rippling infinity pool, a peaceful retreat overlooking the rooftops. Here, with the city painting the backdrop to your stay, you’re encouraged to rest and relax while the world moves around you.

Offering first-class hospitality, a commitment to wellness, and culinary experiences that you won’t forget, The Westin Perth curates a truly unforgettable stay.

The Food and Drink

The hotel’s key offering is the award-winning Italian restaurant, Garum, a collaboration between The Westin Perth and esteemed Australian chef, Guy Grossi. As the sun fades and hungry diners filter through, the Osteria retains an ambient calm with a mix of soft lighting, Roman arches and olive trees laced above the booths. The menu showcases traditional Italian cuisine - and you’ll be spellbound by the enormity of the cavernous open-plan kitchen alone, which proudly sits centre stage and allows guests to marvel at their food in the making. The dishes themselves are impressive, elevating popular classics; start with buttery Abrolhos Island scallops doused in a delicate herb and almond crust, followed by the duck and porcini tortellini in ‘sugo’, an endlessly rich Italian gravy. Bookmark your meal with a decadent and creamy Tiramisu, and wash it down with something from Garum’s incredibly extensive wine menu. Categorised by colour and grape variety in tandem with ancient Roman culture, you’ll find Italian and Australian options aplenty, while non-drinkers can choose from a selection of tasty mocktails.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

By breakfast, Garum is flooded with natural light. Settle down with a flat white (Australian coffee is something to behold) and choose from the boundless buffet populated by yoghurts, fruit and grains, cured meats, and cheeses. The hot station is where you’ll find scrambled eggs, pancakes, crispy salted potatoes and pillowy focaccia. If you prefer to start your day à la carte, don’t miss the smashed avocado and ricotta on sourdough with poached eggs and a side of salmon. An unbeatable Aussie breakfast.

Haven Lounge, set just beyond the lobby, is full of cosy pockets to catch up over coffee or cocktails. It’s also where you’ll find an exquisite high tea - and, for those who like theirs with a seasonal sprinkle, the menu will more than satisfy; think ham hock sandwiches, bûche de Noël and candy cane Negroni sours at Christmas, or roasted beef and truffle aioli baguettes with smoked salmon blinis during the autumn.

The Rooms

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Unfurling twenty eight floors into the sky, The Westin Perth offers 368 rooms and suites. Options range from deluxe kings with spacious seating areas to family rooms with city views - but the real showstopper is the Club Suite. At 105sqm, it’s awash with dark wood panelling, veined marble, and scattered gold accents, and includes a separate lounge, kitchen area and very comfortable bedroom. And while the space is undoubtedly majestic, it’s the endless window walls that add pure magic.

By day, sunlight pours in from every angle and you’re gifted with unparalleled panoramic views of Perth. By night, you’re gently wrapped in the velvety blue sky overlooking the twinkling city - a sight which can be infinitely appreciated from the comfort of the deep-set bathtub. Leave the bedroom blinds open to ensure you catch at least one sunrise - watching the sky swirl from navy to coral from the comfort of the plush king sized bed is quite unforgettable.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Additional Information

Fly to Perth Airport; there is one daily direct flight operating from London, but multiple indirect flights available from the UK with stopovers at Dubai, Qatar, Singapore and Hong Kong. Upon arrival, take a 20 minute taxi to Perth CBD; The Westin Perth is centrally located on Hay Street. Private transfers are bookable through the reservations team. The hotel offers onsite parking, valet and 24/7 concierge and room service. The facilities also include a private sundeck pool, full spa and gym.

How to Book

For more information about booking a stay at The Westin Perth, visit www.marriot.com. For general enquiries, events and corporate bookings, you can contact the team by phone (+61 8-65591888) or via email (westin.perth@westin.com).