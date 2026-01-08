Under a vibrant and cloudless blue sky, steeped between rolling hills peppered with mediterranean shrubs and ornate villas, you’ll find METT Marbella. Comfortably positioned on the 'New Golden Mile', the Spanish city’s affluent hub of luxury hotels and unparalleled promenades, the five-star resort is quickly becoming an exciting go-to destination for travellers seeking winter sun, elevated dining or that familiar beach club buzz.

Why go

Marbella draws in close to a million visitors every year, and it’s easy to see why tourists are drawn to this wealthy pocket of the Costa del Sol; the Puerto Banús port is dotted with yachts, key restaurants boast Michellin stars, and the nightlife is famously opulent and indulgent. But there’s more to Marbella than extravagance; in fact, there’s a soft side to this thriving spot on the south coast. Set between the bustling Spanish city and its neighbouring town, Estepona, METT Marbella offers a midpoint for those who want both coastal charm and unabashed luxury. The first-class hospitality, fine dining, holistic treatments and serene beachfront vibe will ensure you’re utterly nourished - mentally, physically and spiritually.

The vibe

Just beyond the lobby, where the balconies are draped with vines and the lunette windows illuminate an imposing eight-metre olive tree, you’ll find the beating heart of the resort. A fifty metre infinity pool lined with towering palm trees and day beds under cascading striped parasols, it’s where you’ll find most guests coiled beneath the sun. A stone’s throw away you’ll find quieter clusters of holidaymakers, devouring fresh ceviche with a gentle sea breeze at Azure beach. Inside, Andalusian tradition meets modern indulgences when it comes to the aesthetic; white hallways are punctuated by beautiful blue shutters and the daylight drops softly onto sea green marble tiles, while the walls are lined with rustic thatched mirrors and tapestries.

The vibe is, in both an understated and unmissable way, cool. There’s an endless list of treatments to enjoy at the onsite spa, and the beachfront suites with private pools and sea views are superb (but more on those later). And, while it’s undeniably buoyed by a moneyed undercurrent, there’s a real sense of peace and poise here too, which ultimately sets it apart.

The rooms

METT Marbella boasts 249 rooms and suites, with options ranging from sea-facing doubles to sprawling suites with private pools - but if you want a bit of both, book a sea-view suite with its own swim-up. Bright, spacious and on the cusp of the Mediterranean Sea, these suites fuse elegant design with modern comforts; neutral tones, cream furnishings, and blue and gold accents colour the space, while the separate living area, large sun sofas, flowing voile curtains and gold rainfall shower add contemporary touches. The quiet private terrace is a serene spot for your morning coffee, too; grab your book and listen to the waves lapping on the shore as the sun streaks the sky a muted orange and soft yellow. Beachfront calm with private pool luxury? Yes please.

The food and drink

The hotel offers a real mix of elevated dining and beachfront bites. Azure Marbella is modelled on the popular Dubai resort at Rixos Hotel and offers guests a relaxed lunch spot which extends onto the beach, where you can keep your toes in the sand with your eyes on the sea. Relish the gentle breeze as you tuck into a tangy goat cheese salad and delicately plated sushi stacks, or juicy prawn tacos and succulent chicken skewers.

For dinner, Isola promises traditional Italian flavours with a modern twist and it doesn’t disappoint. The service is second to none, and the plates really pack a punch; start with the indulgently creamy (and impressively large) 300g burrata, perfect for sharing with the table alongside ample servings of freshly baked bread. For mains, try the grilled octopus - paired with plump olives, celeriac cream and basil oil, it’s a real showstopper for the tastebuds. More traditional pasta enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice between porcini mushroom risotto, light clam spaghetti or rich ricotta and spinach ravioli. Oh, and it goes without saying: leave room for the fluffy and rich tiramisu. Utterly divine.

Before you check out, make at least one reservation at Ammos. The beachfront Greek restaurant serves low-fuss food with a laid back energy, and you are guaranteed to leave satiated. Feast on crispy anchovies, mezze trays and seafood platters topped with oysters, prawns and sweet scallops as the sky gently turns from blue to pink with the setting sun. Try the orzo with slow cooked beef cheeks or the marinated lamb chops, too - tender, drenched in flavour and sizeably portioned, you won’t be disappointed.

Additional information

Fly to Malaga Airport and take a 45 minute taxi to Estepona along the south coast. Private transfers are bookable through the reservations team. The hotel offers guests free Wi-Fi, room service and a 24/7 concierge service, as well as direct beachfront access and pet-friendly rooms. Staff will also facilitate taxi bookings and private transfers, as well as restaurant reservations.

How to book

For more information about booking a stay at METT Hotel and Beach Resort Marbella, visit the website here. For general enquiries, events and corporate bookings, you can contact the team by phone (+34 689 18 21 30) or via email (sales.marbella@mettsocialliving.com).

