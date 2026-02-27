As any new parent knows, travelling changes considerably once your family expands. Gone are the days of zipping around airports seamlessly; now, there are car seats, buggies and a surplus of emergency snacks. But, as proved when I visited The Palm Beaches on Florida's south-east coast, family trips can still include touches of luxury - even with a two year old. From the clear waters of Jupiter to the sandy beaches at Boca Raton, you'll find luxe accommodation that will keep the whole family happy.

The Vibe

The Palm Beaches sit on Florida’s south coast, situated one hour north of Miami and two hours south of Orlando. This beautiful beachy stretch comprises of a number of thriving towns, including the infamous Palm Beach, as well as Boca Raton, Juno and Jupiter Beach. Holidaymakers come for the white sand and sparkling ocean, but there's a lot more to it than sun-dwelling; it's a great spot for sporting activities, nature, shopping and mouth-watering cuisine. While many families head straight to the theme parks in Orlando, The Palm Beaches are a more laid-back choice for those seeking a reset.

Where To Stay

The Boca Raton Beach Club (Image credit: Visit Florida)

For families looking to base themselves in this sun-soaked playground, Boca Raton offers five star resorts and easy access to the wider region. I stayed at one of the five decadent hotels within the enormous The Boca Raton resort - one of Florida’s most iconic destinations. Unfolding over an astounding 200 acres, you'll find seven swimming pools, a private beach, a full spa, an 18-hole golf course and a picturesque marina, as well as an impressive 14 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts.

The Boca Raton Beach Club (Image credit: The Boca Raton)

(Image credit: The Boca Raton)

I checked into The Beach Club Hotel, the resort's beachfront offering designed around the stretches of crystal clear water. With over 200 rooms and suites available, many of them feature floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean and boast a calming colour palette - think corals, neutral tones and touches of velvet.

Here, it's about unequivocal luxury. This year, the Boca Raton was awarded a quadruple five-star status from the Forbes Travel Guide, making history as the only resort in The Americas to hold the prestigious honour. Personally, I loved the special details that really cater for families – the inclusion of beach toys, a balcony tepee, supplies of baby toiletries and snacks, and a carefully stocked mini-bar made travelling with a toddler as stress-free as it could possibly be. The spa also offered sanctuary for some much-needed mummy-time, and the family pool at the Harbourside Pool Club included themed 'Kiddie Cabanas' - a collection of poolside play spots for children, individually decorated for little princesses, pirates and mermaids. My daughter adored the mini-chef themed cabana.

Dining

Sixty Vines in Boca Raton (Image credit: Visit Florida)

The Boca Raton resort boasts eighteen restaurants, from classic Italian to contemporary Japanese, but dining ocean-side at their Mediterranean restaurant Marisol is not to be missed. Make sure you book a table at the resort's classic chophouse, The Flamingo Grill, too.

Beyond the resort, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to The Palm Beaches as the region is brimming with restaurants and bars that blend gourmet plates with child-friendly dining. That’s what makes it so accessible to those with little ones – the easy-going outdoor dining vibe is a hit with the whole family, and there are so many cuisines on offer - from burgers, tacos and pizza, to fine-dining, rooftop bars, speakeasies and live-music lounges. We visited Sixty Vines in Boca Raton, a winemaker restaurant with an impressive 60 wines on tap. I loved pairing glasses from around the world alongside sharing plates of albondigas, burrata and mussels.

Before you leave, book a table at Max’s Grille. This restaurant has a lively outdoor patio and serves a selection of steaks, chops, meatloaf and burgers. It’s a Boca Raton institution, and the atmosphere is perfectly balanced between relaxed and vibrant.

Activities

Lion Country Safari (Image credit: Gosh PR/Visit Florida)

There’s no shortage of things to do around The Palm Beaches, from stand-up paddle-boarding to airboat tours and scuba-diving. And as for families, you can easily combine activities to keep the little ones happy and the adults entertained. From animal encounters to outdoor adventures, beach days to museums, everything is well-located so that you can create meaningful memories, not just tick off attractions.

Top of our list was a visit to Lion Country Safari, which became one of my daughter's favourite experiences. She was mesmerised as we took a four-mile self-drive through the safari park, spotting lions, zebras, giraffes and antelopes. In the Adventure Park, you can enjoy animal encounters - feeding giraffes was a highlight, and seeing my daughter's amazement is a moment I’ll never forget. She also loved the rides, splash park and water slides - so prepare to end up staying here a little longer than planned. This thoughtful family day out is a great example of why The Palm Beaches works so well for families.

Other great days out include Manatee Lagoon, Palm Beach Zoo, the Gumbo Limbo coastal nature reserve, Rapids Water Park and impressive shopping at Town Center, Boca Raton, which is one for the parents; it includes boutiques such as Cartier, Gucci, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Tiffany’s and Louis Vuitton.

If you're looking for a family holiday that doesn't compromise on luxury, this region certainly delivers.

How To Book

For more information about booking a trip to The Palm Beaches, visit thepalmbeaches.com . For general enquiries reservations at The Boca Raton, you can contact the team via email (experience@thebocaraton.com).