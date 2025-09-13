Easy Escapes, Le Grand Hôtel Cayré: A historic Parisian hotel with a stand-out restaurant and seductive secret bar

A new chic hotel to add to your Paris wish list is the elegant Le Grand Hôtel Cayré in the charming Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Le Grand Hôtel Cayré is the debut hotel from the new lifestyle brand Miiro, which is midway through a master plan to open characterful, individually-designed hotels in Europe's most vibrant cities. Their portfolio also includes Borneta, a sociable hotel with a buzzy rooftop in Barcelona's El Born, and a highly anticipated new London hotel, Templeton Garden in Earl's Court, set to launch this spring.

Design-led Le Grand Hôtel Cayré has already carved itself a niche in the City of Lights as a smart yet affordable bolthole with plenty of cosy nooks for cocktail hour. Paris is notoriously expensive for hotels (and just about everything else), but with entry-level small (yet very stylish) rooms from £239, it's refreshingly reasonable.

The hotel leans into its old-school Parisian charm as much as the city's bohemian and creative side, with a thoughtful design blending old and new throughout its spaces. There's also a chic French brasserie and an impressive wraparound bar with an old-world charm that further cements the popularity of this elegant new hotel.

The historic Hotel Cayré was originally a meeting point for artists and creatives in the 1920s before being brought back to life in 2024 by the Miiro brand. The interiors reflect its Art Deco beginnings with a 20s-inspired design courtesy of renowned architectural designer Michaelis Boyd. Throughout the property, you'll find artwork showing the history of the building and its former inhabitants. With such sleek, design-led interiors, it certainly deserves a place in a fashion insider's guide to Paris.

ROOMS

(Image credit: Le Grand Hôtel Cayré/James McDonald)

Le Grand Hôtel Cayré has tasteful 123 bedrooms and two suites, with many premium rooms offering charming Juliet balconies and views across Paris' glittering skyline.

Rooms range from La Chambre Classic and La Chambre City (which offer views of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighbourhood and a cosy reading nook) to La Chambre Superior and La Chambre Deluxe rooms; La Suite du Collectionneur and Le Grand Hôtel Cayré Suite, which has its own terrace with views of the Eiffel Tower for a magical scene once the sun sets.

La Suite du Collectionneur is the pinnacle for art fans, designed in collaboration with renowned curator Gilbert Kann. The suite is full of original artwork, eclectic furniture and fashion-forward accessories, some of which are available to buy if you want to take a piece of Paris home with you.

FOOD & DRINKS

(Image credit: Le Grand Hôtel Cayré/James McDonald)

The star of the show when it comes to this delightful hotel's culinary offerings is Annette, an inviting French-style brasserie named after Annette Kolb, an inspirational French-German writer and pacifist who lived at the original property in the '40s. The restaurant offers scenic views of Boulevard Raspail alongside bistro classics. Try tartare du boeuf and crème brûlée washed down with fine French wine.

For drinks, head to Officine Bac, a hidden bar in a former pharmaceutical dispensary around the corner from Annette.

ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Le Grand Hôtel Cayré/James McDonald)

Head to The Gallery, located next to the hotel lobby, for some downtime where you can relax with a coffee and enjoy some people-watching. It's an ideal place for reading or catching up on emails, with the walls adorned with photographs that tell the hotel's backstory.

There's no pool here, which is typical for a city centre hotel in Paris, but there is a small gym just as stylish as the hotel itself. Here, you'll find gym machines, free weights, and a stretching area.

One of the many positives of this chic Paris hotel is its central location—the Eiffel Tower is roughly a 30-minute stroll away, with the option to walk alongside the River Seine. La Grande Épicerie de Paris is also well worth a visit for foodies, who can browse local delicacies in the bustling food hall.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Le Grand Hôtel Cayré review start at £239 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 4 Bd Raspail, 75007 Paris, France

Phone: +33 1 4544 3888