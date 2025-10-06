Antigua is the Caribbean at its most cinematic, with sky-blue seas lapping at powder-soft shores. Antigua and Barbuda should be at the very top of your travel list. With 365 beaches - one for every day of the year - this is an island made for laid-back indulgence. Mornings are for Pilates before the beach, afternoons for rum punch at the beach club, and evenings for sushi as the sun sets.

Beyond the beaches, the island hums with energy: carnivals to kick off summer, Antigua Sailing Week draws international crowds each April, and Nelson’s Dockyard - a UNESCO World Heritage site - carries centuries of maritime history.

But tucked away from the island’s vibrant spirit lies a sanctuary of stillness. On the west coast, hidden within 140 acres of tropical gardens and wrapped around its own private cove, sits Hermitage Bay - the resort that quietly redefines island luxury at its most refined. The first thing you see when you step into the lobby is a sign that reads: 'Relax, you are here.' And for the rest of your stay, relaxed is exactly what you are.

Why Go

Antigua may have 365 beaches, but when it comes to where to stay, there’s one obvious choice: Hermitage Bay. With only 30 suites, it feels more like a private retreat than a hotel. Everything about it is discreet, chic, and designed for a sense of calm.

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar reimagining led by Daniel Shamoon, the visionary behind Puente Romano Marbella and Nobu Hotel Marbella, Hermitage Bay has reopened as a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

The Vibe

Hermitage Bay slows you down in the best way. Walking from the lobby to my villa, I felt the quiet settle in. The cove is small and sheltered, the kind of beach you half-expect to find empty every time you step onto it. Most afternoons, I did. The only soundtrack was the steady rhythm of waves and the hum of tree frogs at dusk.

Life here is relaxed in spirit, but quietly perfected in every detail. The newly relocated beachfront spa sits right on the sand, with island-inspired rituals that make it easy to lose track of time. And behind the seamless service is a team trained at international properties, including Nobu Marbella and Puente Romano, giving every interaction a quietly polished, effortless feel.

Mornings start with yoga or Pilates on a wooden deck above the sea. One class led me to a couple who admitted it was their fifth stay, and after a few days I understood why. Hermitage Bay is the kind of place you start planning a return to before you’ve even checked out, and I already have.

The Rooms

Hermitage Bay’s suites are scattered between the sand, the gardens and the hillside, each designed to let the outdoors feel like part of the indoors.

My Beachfront Villa Suite felt like it had the ocean on its doorstep. Each morning I woke to the sound of waves, put my swimwear on, slid the glass doors wide open, and stepped straight from bed to beach. The interiors were refined but welcoming - crisp linens, an outdoor shower, and a veranda wide enough for a sofa and all my luggage, loungers and a double daybed. It quickly became my favourite spot for both morning coffee and getting ready in the evening.

Set further back are the Garden Pool Suites, surrounded by greenery with their own plunge pools shaded by palms. Up on the hillside, the Hillside Pool Suites are the showstoppers, with infinity pools that dissolve into the horizon, endless views, and complete seclusion. Suites here are designed to flow seamlessly between indoors and out, offering privacy and calm in equal measure, so whether you’re inside or on the terrace, the pace of the island feels perfectly yours.

The Food and Drink

This is an all-inclusive hotel, but not in the way you might imagine. Here, all-inclusive doesn’t mean buffets; it means a fresh menu every day, built around the season’s best local produce. Breakfasts on the terrace overlook the bay, with tropical fruit, pancakes, or Antiguan specialties as the sun stirs the water below.

Lunch might be the catch of the day or shrimp tacos at the new Beach Club, where live music, from steel pans to soulful reggae, accompanies the laid-back vibe. One highlight each afternoon is the Tree Bar, which transforms into an omakase counter, with sushi rolled fresh by a Nobu-trained chef.

Cocktails are inventive, wines carefully selected, and mocktails never an afterthought. Dinner each evening brings something new, whether it’s a multi-course affair by candlelight or a simple, perfectly executed local dish, all designed to feel effortless, unhurried, and entirely part of the Hermitage Bay rhythm.

Wellness & Experiences

Relaxation may be the default here, but Hermitage Bay makes it easy to mix calm with adventure. Mornings start with yoga or Pilates on the deck above the sea, flip-flops in hand, the waves lapping below. Afterwards, the Garden Spa is the kind of sanctuary where two hours can vanish in a haze of scented oils and ocean views.

For a bit more action, take a guided hike up into the hills for sweeping views, paddle or sail along the cove, or hop aboard the resort’s 100-foot vintage schooner for a private sunset sail. Helicopter trips to Barbuda are still a showstopper, complete with dining at Nobu Barbuda and strolls along Princess Diana Beach. Wellness here isn’t scheduled; it flows naturally into your days, whether you’re stretching on the deck, swimming in the cove, or simply watching the sky change colour.

What To Do In Antigua & Barbuda

As tempting as it is to stay cocooned at Hermitage Bay, Antigua and Barbuda are worth exploring, and the finest way to spend your annual leave.

The highlight of my trip was exploring Barbuda. Less than 45 minutes in a helicopter and I was standing on Princess Diana Beach, a pale-pink stretch of sand that felt untouched. With fewer than 3,000 residents, Barbuda is as close as you’ll get to having an island to yourself.

Lunch at Nobu Barbuda is a must: lobster tempura and sashimi eaten with nothing but ocean in view. It’s still the best sushi I’ve had - and with Robert De Niro developing a Nobu resort here, Barbuda is set to be the Caribbean’s next big address.

Back on Antigua, Nelson’s Dockyard offers 300 years of history, while Shirley Heights is the spot for panoramic island views. A rum-making workshop gave me a new appreciation for the island’s spirit, and a personalised bottle to take home.

And then there was Hermitage Bay’s own sunset beach trip: champagne, sushi, and a swim in the Caribbean as the sky turned golden. It’s the kind of evening you never forget.

With its cinematic views, chic suites and an intimacy that few resorts ever achieve, Hermitage Bay doesn’t just feel like a hotel. It feels like the Caribbean at its most rarefied. And honestly? If The White Lotus is scouting for its next season setting, they needn’t look any further.

How To Book

British Airways flies direct from London to Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport in just over eight hours. From there, it’s a 40-minute private transfer to Hermitage Bay, easily arranged through the hotel.

Rates start from £1,433 per night, all-inclusive. For reservations, visit hermitagebay.com or call +1 268 484 1200. To plan the rest of your island adventure, head to Visit Antigua & Barbuda.