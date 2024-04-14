Easy escapes: M Social Hotel Paris offers a sophisticated stay in the City of Lights

The first hint that the M Social Hotel Paris is the perfect choice for a classic Parisian getaway is the old-school revolving door. Once through, standing in the grand Art Deco foyer, it's clear that the place pays homage to a Paris of years gone by. Here's why you need to add M Social Hotel Paris to your must-visit list.

The hotel was built in 1927, during Paris' roaring twenties and has carefully preserved the architecture of that time with an abundance of original features and nods to the period throughout. Over time, new additions have been made, including a refurb of its 109 guest rooms with deep-pocket spring Hypnos beds, high-speed wifi and some seriously powerful showers—a non-negotiable feature in our books.

In Paris, location is everything—and the M Social Hotel Paris is right in the middle of the action. Located in the 9th arrondissement, close to Richelieu-Drouot Métro station, the hotel is in the heart of Paris' opera district on the north side of Boulevard Haussmann between Rues Lafitte and Le Peletier. There's plenty to see too: the legendary Opéra Garnier is a mere 500 metres away, or within a 10-minute walking radius, you'll find yourself at Jardin du Palais Royal or Musée du Louvre. And, if shopping is on your agenda, then the iconic Galeries Lafayette department store is just around the corner too.

Here's everything you need to know about M Social Hotel Paris, including its stunning Parisian-style bedrooms, decadent dining and cocktail spots and the luxurious finishing touches that make this hotel the ideal base for exploring the City of Lights.

The Rooms

(Image credit: M Social Hotel Paris)

One thing is for certain, comfort is key and everything has been considered to ensure that relaxation is at the top of the agenda. Some hotels get a bad rep in Paris for tiny rooms, but that's not the case here: even the smallest room type (the Alcove Room) is a decent size. There are four further types, the most spacious (La Grand Sweetie) has a separate living room area (and plenty of wardrobe space).

We love: The abstract artwork and the L'Occitane en Provence toiletries.

The Food

(Image credit: M Social Hotel Paris)

For us, the shopping and food are some of the main reasons we love this beautiful city—it has one of the most Michelin-star restaurants worldwide. With so much to choose from, sometimes the in-house restaurants get overlooked—don't make that mistake here. The in-house restaurant Papillons & Co offers traditional French brasserie in dining, with a street-facing view that's typical of Paris. Cue plenty of people watching with a morning coffee or afternoon glass of Chablis (when in Paris) and a menu bursting with classic French flavours.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a buffet breakfast available to guests at Papillons & Co, with a typical array of French delicacies including pastries, cheeses, cold meats and hot food cooked to order. Breakfast and evening meals can also be taken on the terrace that lines Boulevard Haussmann if the weather is suitable for some al fresco dining.

Top tip: Snuggle up in Bar Le Douze after dinner, a small (but perfectly formed) bar serving classic cocktails, champagne and bar snacks. The bar is positioned underneath an original stained-glass sky dome from the 1920s for evening tipple in a dramatic location. Guests can also enjoy a drink by the open fire in the La Bibliothéque lounge bar.

The Activities

(Image credit: M Social Hotel Paris)

While this is a great hotel for digital nomads, with a large communal table in the lounge for working, it's perhaps not the best choice for those seeking a wellness retreat, as there's no gym or spa. There is also a friendly concierge desk available for advice about navigating the busy city or making restaurant reservations.

A trip to Paris is usually about what guests are up to outside the hotel, rather than within it. With some of the city's most-loved sights and attractions on its doorstep, the M Social Hotel Paris makes a great base for exploring the City of Lights.

Head south towards the Seine for a picturesque walk along the river, or stroll over to the Champs-Élysées for a shopping moment, ala Carrie Bradshaw (minus the falling down in Dior) and to explore the Grand Palais and the Petit Palais.

The Need To Knows

Rooms at the M Social Hotel Paris start at £282 and you can book through the hotel's website or phone at: +33 (1) 49 49 16 00.