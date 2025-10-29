Whether you're hoping to travel to your dream destination next year or you simply want to find beautiful homes in the UK for a cosy staycation, there are some very unique travel trends emerging - and if you're stuck for ideas, they'll definitely get rid of your creative block. According to new research, many travellers are moving away from beach holidays and city breaks in favour of individualised trips, soul-searching, and - rather interestingly - silence.

Booking.com released their Travel Predictions for 2026 based on insights from over 29,000 travellers across 33 countries and territories, and their findings may inspire your next getaway. It seems that many of us will be ditching spa weekends and opting for skin treatment holidays instead, while those with a penchant for romantasy books will head to places that promise the same mythical magic.

Want to find out more about the biggest 2026 Travel Trend predictions? Read on...

The 10 Biggest Travel Trend Predictions For 2026

Destined-ations: Looking to the stars for your next trip

Looking to the stars for your next trip Romantasy Retreats: Inspired by mythical creatures and enchanted worlds

Inspired by mythical creatures and enchanted worlds Turbulence Test: Putting love and friendship on trial

Putting love and friendship on trial Hushed Hobbies: Pursuing peaceful pastimes and a connection with nature

Pursuing peaceful pastimes and a connection with nature PastPorts: Nostalgic ways to recreate cherished holiday memories

Nostalgic ways to recreate cherished holiday memories Glow-cations: Skincare specific travel driven by the latest tech

Skincare specific travel driven by the latest tech Modern Milestone Missions: Embracing trips that celebrate personal achievements

Embracing trips that celebrate personal achievements Road trip Rewired: Where the journey is as important as the destination

Where the journey is as important as the destination Shelf-ie Souvenirs: Turning kitchen shelves into cultural showcases

Turning kitchen shelves into cultural showcases Humanoid Homes: Embracing smart-homes and humanoid helpers

So, what exactly is a 'romantasy retreat'? And how can you organise a 'glow-cation'? Here's what the biggest travel trends will look like.

Destined-ations

According to the research, jet setters will be looking for astrology-inspired travel next year. Whether it's astrocartography guiding the getaway or a deep-dive into where you'll thrive depending on your star sign, almost half of travellers (49%) admitted they'd consider changing their travel plans if a spiritual adviser suggested it. Apparently, 48% would reconsider trips based on a horoscope warning, and 43% would adjust if Mercury was in retrograde.

Romantasy Retreats

With romantasy taking over BookTok, it's no surprise that people want to add a layer of magical fantasy to their holidays, too. The data shows that 68% of British travellers would consider visiting a destination inspired by romantasy, while over half (55%) are open to taking part in a role-play retreat based on their favourite fantasy game, book or film.

Turbulence Test

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'll also see a rise in travellers using a holiday to test their compatibility with friends and romantic partners. Considered an 'immersive way' to gauge the strength of a relationship, this kind of travel trend is already proving popular - in fact, 67% of Brits said they'd take a trip with a potential partner, colleague or new friend with the intention of seeing how strong their bond is. Others are using it as a chance to try a bit of holiday role-reversal, letting the usual planner hand over all control of organising.

Hushed Hobbies

Those who value the peace and solitude found in nature will love this travel trend. As an antidote to the increasingly fast-paced and overstimulating daily grind, travellers are opting for the silence and stillness of the natural world. One in five said they wanted to plan a break to focus on 'quieter' hobbies, such as insect spotting, birdwatching, fishing and foraging.

PastPorts

With the help of AI, we may see more people bringing nostalgic trips into the present. AI-powered photo mapping can help travellers pinpoint exact locations where their favourite getaway memories happened, allowing them to revisit nostalgic spots and relive special moments. More than two-thirds of British travellers (68%) say they'd use technology to identify the exact location where old photos were taken, while 43% are drawn to destinations that make them feel young, connected or at home.

Glow-cations

Get ready for a very specific travel trend to take over your feeds next year. According to the research, 77% said they would book a holiday that was tailored to a glow-up - think destinations where the focus is less on sightseeing, and more on skin-specific treatments with personalised advice. Forget spa weekends, in 2026 we'll see a bigger appetite for ancient thermal rituals, cutting-edge DNA and microbiome testing, and sleep enhancement suites.

Modern Milestone Missions

Travellers are set to reject traditional milestone holidays in favour of their own personal and important achievements. Where weddings, honeymoons and anniversaries would usually warrant big trips and luxury getaways, 65% said they don’t need a reason to book a trip, and one in five said they’d go to a dream destination without waiting for a 'traditional' milestone to make it worthy. Reasons listed included a new job or promotion, a surprise tax rebate, and to mark the closure of a breakup.

Roadtrip Rewired

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The spontaneity and flexibility of a good, old-fashioned road trip is increasingly attractive to British travellers. They're happy to prioritise the journey over the destination, with 79% of those surveyed open to car-sharing on holiday, and more than half willing to use an app to find travellers on a similar route.

Shelf-ie Souvenirs

Everyone loves a reminder of a great trip, and according to the research more and more Brits are making sure they pick up mementos. The souvenirs have moved on from key rings and fridge magnets, though - next year, it will be about finding design-led treasures and destination-specific kitchenware. As many as 56% said they'd travel somewhere purely to stock up their pantry.

Humanoid Homes

As technology evolves, so does a hunger for it on holiday. In 2026, people will be looking for accommodation that is futuristic and 'robot enhanced' - 45% of those asked were interested in finding somewhere with cleaning bots, while 35% are most excited about a robotic chef.

James Waters, Chief Business Officer at Booking.com explains: "In 2026, travel is becoming a reflection of who people truly are, with journeys built around interests that perhaps in the past felt too niche or bold to explore. Travellers are stress-testing relationships, stepping into fantasy worlds, turning their kitchens into reflections of their journeys, and looking at new ways to experience road trips and holiday rentals with enhanced technology features."