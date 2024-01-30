For me, there are few things more satisfying than lighting a candle at the end of a busy day. With my laptop finally closed, the kids asleep and the washing-up done, it’s the perfect way to set the scene for a relaxing evening of phone-scrolling ahead. And as someone that is obsessive about fragrance, it’s incredibly important to me that my chosen candles also make my space smell amazing. Truly, there is nothing more disappointing to me than lighting a candle that smells stunning in its jar only to find that it has zero scent pay-off once it's burning (something I find often when it comes to affordable candles). It’s the candle equivalent of a herbal tea, which always smells way better than it tastes. (Please, let’s all stop pretending otherwise.)

However, as a beauty editor that has burned through hundreds of candles over the years, and has a frankly embarrassingly extensive winter candle collection, I know which candles I can rely on to throw the most scent. With the ability to totally eradicate any other smells in your room (something reed diffusers are also good at, by the way), these strong candles will transform your space into a cosy fug of delicious scent. So, if you’re also in the market for a potent candle that will up your home fragrance game then look no further.

1. Neom Happiness Scented Candle

Neom Happiness Scented Candle Best aromatherapy candle Specifications Burn time: 50 hours Key notes: Neroli, mimosa, lemon

In my opinion, Neom candles really don't get the hype that they deserve. Their mood-boosting candles boast incredibly strong scents with such an impressive throw that my whole house smells amazing when one of these is burning. (Admittedly, I live in a tiny 2-bed terrace and not a mansion, but still.) And they're so good that you can smell them even when they aren't lit. Happiness is my personal favourite thanks to its bright, zesty, mood-lifting blend of white neroli, soft mimosa and juicy lemon, but they have plenty of calming, stress-relieving bedtime scents too. If you aren't an essential oil fan then it might not be up your street (they definitely have that pungent, spa-like edge), but if you want to fill your entire home with zen vibes then this definitely gets my vote.

2. Nest New York Rose Noir & Oud Classic Candle

Nest New York Rose Noir & Oud Classic Candle Best intense candle Specifications Burn time: 55 hours Key notes: Rose de mai, oud, incense, black leather, patchouli

For unique fragrances that can fill a room in mere moments, Nest New York are one of my favourite brands. They have so many gorgeous scents to choose from (Grapefruit definitely deserves a special mention) but it's their Rose Noir & Oud candle that I come back to most frequently thanks to its ability to transform my somewhat shabby living room into something that smells like a candlelit speakeasy. Yes, there's rose—with an almost Turkish Delight-inspired stickiness—but there's also the warmth of leathery armchairs, a slightly resinous oud and earthy sweetness from patchouli. It's certainly strong, but it's perfect for setting the scene when you want a candle that makes an impact.

3. Beauty Pie Clean House Candle

Beauty Pie Clean House Candle Best clean-smelling candle Specifications Burn time: 60 hours Key notes: Lavender, freesia, magnolia, cotton, musk

Price shown in members' price.

I'd love to say that I'm a natural Mrs Hinch and get a thrill from cleaning and tidying my house each day but, I have to be honest, I truly hate doing chores and I will put them off endlessly. Thankfully, this candle from Beauty Pie does some of the heavy-lifting for me on the days that I'm really struggling: as the name suggests it smells exactly like a clean house should and it will fill your entire space with the scent of freshly-laundered linen and air-dried cotton. Whenever I light it my home instantly transforms into the space of a woman who has got her act together—an impressive feat for a jar of scented wax.

4. Cire Trudon Gabriel Scented Candle

Cire Trudon Gabriel Scented Candle Best luxury candle Specifications Burn time: 55 hours Key notes: Birch wood, glacé chestnut, cashmere wood, moss, cedarwood, musk, patchouli

Trudon is one of those brands that I'm not sure I'd have ever come across if I didn't work as a beauty editor as they are incredibly expensive. However, I've been lucky enough to be sent some over the years, and I truly do think that the hefty price tag is justifiable thanks to how long-lasting and powerful the scents of these candles are. (Plus, they're handcrafted and use the very best ingredients to make them.) This one in particular is a warming, wintery delight that has a sweet gourmand edge amongst all of those cosy wood and buttery leather notes. And once you've blown it out, the scent continues to linger for hours.

5. Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Signature Candle

Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Signature Candle Best floral candle Specifications Burn time: 30-40 hours Key notes: Rhubarb, grapefruit, vanilla

One of my favourite scent combinations, I knew that this Molton Brown candle would be right up my street when I first smelt it in the jar and, thankfully, it's even better once it's burning. At its heart it's a soft, pretty rose scent but there's so much more going on than that. To start, the sparkly tartness of rhubarb leaps to the foreground with accompanying zest from juicy grapefruit and the citrus of yuzu, but once it's been burning for a while it almost mellows into a creamy vanilla scent with hints of musk. It's absolutely delicious and I always get compliments if someone comes over and this is lit.

6. Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Home Candle

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Home Candle Best classic candle Specifications Burn time: 45 hours Key notes: Pomegranate, casabalance lily, guaiacwood

It's a cult classic for a reason, Jo Malone's Pomegranate Noir candle is one that I come back to time and time again because I can always rely on it to make my space smell like an expensive hotel. It's fruity without being overly sweet and smoky without smelling like a bonfire—basically it's a warming, luxurious scent that I think everyone would love. The best thing, though, is just how strong it is. I tend to reach for this candle when my house smells of cooking or there are other aromas that I want to get out fast. As soon as his has been burning for just a few minutes, you truly can't smell anything else.

7. Boy Smells Les Scented Candle

Boy Smells Les Scented Candle Best subtle candle Specifications Burn time: 50 hours Key notes: Blackcurrant, peach blossom, jasmine rice, cardamom and white cedar

Not only do Boy Smells candles look pretty cool, but they smell really good, too. They have some even stronger-smelling scents than this one (Kush and Slow Burn are another two that I really rate) but it's this one that I love when I want a scent that will permeate my space without being really overpowering. It's soft, fruity and gently gourmand with foodie notes of cardamom and pear alongside outdoorsy scents like peach blossom, cedarwood and creamy rice powder. It's supposed to recreate the feeling of New York's Lower East Side, but to me it has an almost tropical holiday feel about it. Either way, it makes me whole house smell insanely good when I burn it.