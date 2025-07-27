Fine Dining, Olive Groves and Reformer Pilates – This Luxe 5* Corfu Resort Is Rebranding the All-Inclusive

With rugged coastlines softened by golden sand and rolling mountains resting beneath a blanket of lush greenery, Corfu is a sight to behold. The Greek island is instantly captivating thanks to its dramatic welcome - a tapestry of breathtaking landscapes, followed by a thrilling descent onto the infamous water-locked runway. On the northern coast you’ll find Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica, a 5* resort offering a potent medley of fine-dining, first-class hospitality and authentic Corfiot charm. An enclave of natural beauty, relaxation and unparalleled culinary experiences, it’s where luxury travel meets all-inclusive.

Why Go

(Image credit: Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica)

Corfu is a popular destination for sun seekers and culture cravers, and you’ll find Costa Botanica less than an hour away from Ioannis Kapodistrias International Airport. Resting on the northern tip of the island, it’s uniquely positioned between towering mountains, peaceful countryside and a majestic, sandy shoreline. Corfiot customs permeate the resort; the sun-dappled piazza acts as its beating heart, offering a quiet iced coffee spot by day and embodying a thriving town square spirit by night. The biggest draw, though, is that it's a family-friendly all-inclusive with an ultra-luxury lilt. There aren’t just pools - there’s a water park with it's own lazy river. There aren’t just à la carte restaurants - there’s a Lobsteria and sommelier-guided wine tasting experiences on site. There isn’t just a kids club - there’s a fully-functioning art studio for little ones to get creative. And it’s these premium touches, seamlessly and affectionately fused with Greek traditions, that make Costa Botanica truly unique.

The Vibe

From the moment you enter the lobby you’ll notice nods to the natural world - tigers and peacocks are embroidered into sofa cushions in the welcome area, ornate duck lamps line the walls and there’s an unmissable elephant mount in the lobby bar. Potted plants and expanding palm trees live both indoors and out, and beyond the piazza lies the Botanica Fields which are open for walks or scenic bike rides. You’re free to explore the surrounding olive groves and canals - you may even spot turtles and otters at the nearby Lake of Lilies. Along the coast, thatched parasols line the sandy beach and floating sunbeds look out onto the expansive Albanian mountain range just beyond the rippling blue sea. If there’s one thing you’re being encouraged to do here, it’s relax.

Given the importance of rest, a trip to the spa is a must. Head to the beautifully designed hammam, sauna and steam rooms before booking a treatment; with everything from lymphatic massage to hyaluronic acid facials on the menu, you’ll be spoilt for choice. For those who prefer to stay active, the indoor gym is fully equipped (it even houses an impressively large boxing ring) and there’s a small reformer Pilates studio, too. Outdoors, you’ll find tennis and padel courts. Don’t miss the sunrise yoga sessions on the beach deck; there’s nothing more zen-inducing than a morning stretch to the sound of the lapping waves.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde / Marie Claire UK)

The fun isn’t reserved for adults, either. The aqua park includes a number of winding water slides and a gentle lazy river, and you’ll find craft classes at the nearby kids club. There are also children’s cooking classes, horse riding lessons and a small farm to keep the little ones busy.

The Rooms

(Image credit: Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica)

The resort offers two distinct options when it comes to accommodation. The first is within The Country House; just moments from the piazza and comprising seven small neighbourhoods, it offers studios, family apartments and suites for those who want to be a stone’s throw away from the main hub. Guests here are also privy to small vegetable patches and flower gardens on their doorstep, but the landscape changes as you move towards the second offering, The Summer Houses. Set just before the kilometre-long stretch of private beach, the paths here are lined with feathery palm trees, and the villas - boldly embracing the island’s earthy terracotta and ochre palette - are dotted around the grand pool.

For a truly restorative stay, opt for the Family Summer Home. The two-bedroom suite sleeps up to five, with a private terrace overlooking the sprawling gardens - a great spot for a peaceful morning coffee as the birds chirp and the coral sunrise paints the sky. Light, airy and contemporary in style, these suites feel like modern beach houses with traditional touches; think wooden shutters on arched windows, cascading bed canopies, and wicker furniture alongside a Nespresso machine, mini bar, and bathrooms with both a rainfall shower and a deep-set bath. Charming and contemporary? Tick.

The Food and Drink

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde / Marie Claire UK)

Exceptional fine-dining, local organic produce and cooking experiences like no other, you’ll be taken on a real culinary journey during your stay. In the day, the Beach Club is your go-to for iced coffees, crêpes and ice creams, while the main buffet restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But the four à la carte eateries are worlds away from what you might expect at an all-inclusive resort. Sumptuous fresh sushi can be found at Asiana, while the bustling Tavernaki serves mouth-watering meze. However, it’s a table at The Botanika that will seriously impress you. Here, you’ll find the Lobsteria with a decadent menu - choose a delicate sea bass ceviche, rich lobster linguine or remarkable lobster Wellington. For a laidback dining experience, head to Nonna’s. The Italian Trattoria is the perfect sea-facing spot to watch the sunset as you sink your teeth into juicy burrata with prosciutto and a slow-cooked beef pappardelle.

For the foodies who also love to cook, grab an apron and head to the purpose-built outdoor kitchen to enjoy a traditional Greek cooking class. Not only can you take a new recipe home, you can also pick up ingredients from the resort’s very own Agreco farm (if you pick one thing, make it the extra virgin olive oil). The Cava Bottega wine tasting experience is a perfect evening activity, too, and non-drinkers need not miss out - there’s a great selection of alcohol free wines to sample.

What To Do In Corfu

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde / Marie Claire UK)

Take a taxi to Corfu Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site that’s bursting with colour and character. At its heart you’ll find a maze of cobbled streets lined with shops, stalls, and ample opportunities to enjoy a refreshing drink al fresco. It’s a lively hub, but there are pockets of peace hidden just behind the buzzing and lively lanes - book a walking tour and explore just beyond the footfall to get a real look at the beautiful Venetian-inspired architecture.

Between your beach days and city shopping, marvel at the idyllic coastlines and dramatic landscapes with a private jeep safari tour which offers a robust taste of the island. You’ll soak up the breathtaking blue waters of Cape Drastic, wind through the narrow streets of Makrades village, and sip traditional Greek coffee encased by panoramic views of Paleokastritsa. There’s also fun (and flavour) to be found during the tasting experiences at a local brewery and olive oil estate, before tucking into a cliffside lunch overlooking Arillas Bay.

And don’t miss Danilia Village, Grecotel’s very own replica of a traditional Corfiot town. You’ll be transported back in time as you savour traditional Greek cuisine (created with local organic farm produce, no less) under the stars and string lights, serenaded by a small live band. Absolutely unmissable.

Additional Information

Fly to Corfu International Airport and take a one hour taxi to Acharavi. Private transfers are bookable through the reservations team. The hotel offers guests free Wi-Fi, as well as 24/7 Whatsapp concierge service, room service, laundry service and parking. Staff can also help to facilitate car rental services, taxis, bikes and private transfers, and guests can book restaurant reservations, activities and find additional information through the Grecotel app. Rates from £306 for a Botanica Room with a Private Balcony.

How to book

For more information about booking a stay at Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica, visit their website here. You can also contact the reservations team by phone (+30 26630 64000-5) or via email (reservations.bo@grecotel.com).