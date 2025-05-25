Curated Dining, Soft Sunrises and Unparalleled Peace – This Sri Lankan Resort Is the Epitome of Laid-Back Luxury

With sky-high palm trees bending in the breeze and a teal sea caressing the silky sand, Galle is a charming and serene coastal paradise. And tucked beside the rolling rainforest, curled neatly around a sandy nook overlooking the mesmerising, endless water, sits the Radisson Collection Resort Galle; laid-back luxury carefully nestled between lush green landscapes and the jade-toned ocean. The first of its kind in the region, the hotel embodies Sri Lankan culture through culinary excellence, unique design elements and first-class hospitality. If you’ve ever wondered what pure destination bliss feels like, you'll find it here.

Why Go

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Sri Lanka has often been overlooked by British travellers, but a recent report from the Global Tourism Forum suggests that UK holidaymakers are finally catching on to the South Asian island’s breathtaking beauty. The streets ooze character with swathes of colour bursting from shopfronts and tuktuks, while there’s plenty to see between the dizzying medley of mountains, jungle and picture-perfect beaches. But to reduce Galle purely to a visual feast would be an enormous disservice. It proudly boasts a rich cultural history, masters unbelievable cuisine, and welcomes visitors with an exceptional warmth. There’s an undercurrent of magic that runs through this city, and it will gently envelop you from the moment you arrive to the moment you leave.

The Vibe

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Entering the Radisson Collection Resort Galle, the first thing you’ll notice is the soaring glass windows flaunting a tropical backdrop. Electric blue skies and a celadon-streaked sea pour themselves into a bright, airy and neutral lobby. There’s a certain peace permeating the resort, an easy stillness that's instantly relaxing. You’ll feel it as you watch the mellow peach sun rise while fisherman gather the day's catch on the shore. It’s laced into the artwork hanging in the suites and the delicate presentation of the desserts. And it even floods into the hotel gym, which is encased by endless greenery. Don’t leave without heading up there for a gloriously tranquil morning stretch.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

At the heart of the resort you’ll find an infinity pool flanked by the Taboo Beach Club and a handful of curved sofas hemming the water’s edge. Further down, along the shore, double sun beds punctuate the coastline and make for an immensely pleasurable daytime reading and napping spot. There are a number of snug and intimate corners scattered across the resort, too, and private beach access if you want to feel the powdery sand under your feet and dip your toes in the Indian ocean (newsflash: you absolutely will).

The Rooms

With 106 rooms - including one-bed offerings, suites and penthouses - there’s a luxurious space for every traveller. And the stunning ocean views aren’t just reserved for the higher price points, either; every guest is privy to floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony facing the gentle shore.

But if you want a room so remarkable that you’ll be leaping out of bed at 6am just to catch the soft sunrise, opt for the one bedroom suite with panoramic ocean views. The beautiful wrap-around balcony offers an unparalleled outlook, whether you want to watch the waves from the comfort of your plush king-sized bed, or step out into the warm morning as the light stretches over you. You’ll feel like you’re floating over paradise as you drink your morning coffee.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

These suites boast 3.5m high ceilings, Italian marble floors, and a dining, kitchen and lounge area featuring custom-made furniture and pastel artwork. The ensuite bathroom includes a large rainfall shower and, for those who crave a post-dinner soak, there’s a deliciously deep freestanding bathtub.

The Food and Drink

Decadent fresh fish displays, mouth-watering sushi platters, and tempura so delicate you’ll be hard-pressed to ever forget it - the culinary offering at the Radisson Collection Resort Galle is, in a word, exquisite. Breakfast is served at Namikaze Restaurant where you’ll find a buffet brimming with pastries, fresh fruit, and meats and cheeses, but be sure to take a look at the à la carte menu, too. There, you’ll find a succulent crab Benedict and fluffy pancakes - but don’t skip the Sri Lankan specialities. The light, crispy hoppers and spiced dhal curry aren’t to be missed - they're to be devoured. By night, Namikaze serves Japanese and Pan-Asian dishes; start with the rich tuna sashimi before tucking into a fragrant coconut-poached barramundi or a beautifully balanced Pad Thai. Finish with the five spice chocolate truffle cake - it’s a party for your palate.

And if you thought it ended there, think again. Catch Restaurant allows guests to curate a personalised culinary experience by choosing from an impressive fresh seafood display bursting with monster prawns, rock lobster, octopus, mussels and modha, to name a few. Select your cooking method (options include grilled, deep-fried, or steamed) and pick your sauce (Chinese, Mediterranean, Thai, Korean or Sri Lankan). Then there’s just one thing left to do: enjoy.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Throughout the day, the Taboo Beach Club is open for poolside drinks and light bites, while the Catch Lounge offers a sophisticated bar for pre-dinner cocktails while looking out at the inky sky.

Things To Do In Galle

Head to Unawatuna, a small and vibrant beach town just a stone’s throw away from the resort where you’ll find a number of dive schools offering scuba lessons, boat excursions and snorkelling trips. If wining and dining on the water is more your thing, take a sunset cruise from Mirissa Harbour and enjoy a glass of bubbly while you admire the rugged coastline. It’s not complete without a dip in the warm water as the day fades.

Don’t leave Galle without heading to the impressive Galle Fort for a guided tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. While you’re there, shop for trinkets along the cobbled streets within the Fort, and grab lunch at The Tuna & The Crab (the sushi set is divine).

While many of Sri Lanka’s tea plantations are located in the central highlands, you’ll find a particularly interesting one less than a 30 minute drive from the resort. The Virgin White Tea Plantation specialises in producing one of the rarest white teas in the world, so if you’re interested in learning about the art, history and production of tea making in Sri Lanka, it’s definitely worth a trip.

Additional information

Fly to Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport and take a two hour taxi to the resort in Galle. The hotel offers guests free Wi-Fi, as well as concierge, dry cleaning, laundry and car rental services. There’s also an on-site crèche and the option for a private nanny service (room dependent). Additionally, the hotel accommodates weddings and offers event planning.

How to book

For more information about booking a stay at Radisson Collection Resort Galle, visit their website here. Double rooms start from £178 in low season; and from £307 in high season. You can contact the reservations team by phone (+94 912 088 880) or via email (reservation.galle@radissoncollection.com).