She's Renowned For Her Nutritious, Mood-Boosting Meals - 19 Dr Hazel Wallace Recipes You'll Make On Repeat

A former NHS doctor, women’s health nutritionist, accredited personal trainer, author of four best-selling books, and one of the most popular wellness voices on social media, Dr Hazel Wallace’s reputation precedes her.

Rising to online fame via her blog, The Food Medic , which she began in 2012 while studying medicine, Dr Wallace has spent the last decade working to bridge the knowledge gap around women’s bodies, educating us on the myriad of ways our internal cycles are connected to our nutrition and lifestyle choices.

“From the very beginning, a core part of what I’ve aimed to do is show how nutrition can influence our health and how we can actually apply the science in real life,” she shares exclusively with Marie Claire UK.

“It wasn’t until 2018, when I was diagnosed with PCOS, that I had to turn that lens inward and become more intentional about my own nutrition and eating habits. At the time, I was shocked by how little support or practical guidance I received from my medical team about how I could use food to help manage my symptoms.”

Thankfully, at the time, Dr Wallace had just begun studying for her own master’s degree in nutrition and was able to start using the research she discovered to make evidence-based changes to her diet. “Seven years on, I still follow many of those same principles and my PCOS is now largely asymptomatic,” she says.

Between devouring her latest book, “ Not Just A Period ”, to listening to her speak on podcasts such as Davina McCall’s “ Begin Again ”, we’re not sure which part of Dr Wallace’s content we love most. But one thing’s for sure: each time she posts another delicious, nourishing, mood-boosting recipe, we’re reaching straight for the save button.

“There are plenty of amazing food creators and cookbooks out there, so that's not something I try to challenge,” she explains. “Instead, I offer recipes and cooking as an opportunity to discuss something educational, such as glucose spikes, nutrition for PCOS, or what to eat before a morning workout.”

Feeling hungry? You’ve come to the right place. Below, she shares recipes for her go-to meals, including her favourite green goddess salad and that iconic selection of overnight oats. We’ve also popped in some of team MC UK’s tried and tested favourites, including a dinner party-worthy feta-stuffed salmon, and the perfect grab-and-go halloumi salad jars.

19 Nourishing, Hormone-Friendly and Delicious Dr Hazel Wallace Recipes to Make This Week

Breakfast Recipes

1. Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos

2. Raspberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats

3. Feta Baked Eggs

4. Lemon & Blueberry Baked Oats

5. Breakfast Pizza

6. Pancake Bowls

Lunch Recipes

7. Salmon, Butternut Squash & Courgette Salad

8. Tortilla Quiche

9. Butternut Squash & Carrot Soup

10. Sweet Potato, Roasted Chickpea & Halloumi Salad Jars

11. Couscous, Butter Bean & Courgette Salad

Dinner Recipes

12. Walnut Pesto Pasta

13. Broccoli, Feta & Quinoa Salad

14. Stuffed Salmon with Feta, Spinach & Peppers

15. Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

16. Green Goddess Salad (with a twist)

Snacks & Dessert Recipes

17. Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Apple Rings

18. Three Ingredient Cinnamon Rolls

19. Chocolate Banana Clusters

