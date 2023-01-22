I started journaling for anxiety and it dramatically improved my mental health

Fun fact for you: when my Editor asked me to write a piece on journaling for anxiety, I jumped at the chance. Why? Well, it's one of my go-to self care ideas (opens in new tab) and I've found it to ease anxiety symptoms (opens in new tab), stress, and more.

I've been testing the practice for the best part of a year now, writing in my wellness planner (opens in new tab) nearly every day. I've found it seriously helps with everything from racing thoughts to worries about the future - but more on that below.

Why is this relevant to you? Well, I'm not alone in feeling more worried than ever. Anxiety levels are at an all-time high in the UK, with stats from Kalms (opens in new tab) showing that 1 in 5 Brits feel their mental health and well-being have declined over the past few years.

And who blames them? First, it was Covid, and now the cost of living crisis and war in Ukraine. Sadly, the stats also reveal that it's women and young adults suffering the most as stress becomes a more normalised part of life.

That said, experts reassure us that there are a 2myriad of ways you can alleviate stress and anxiety symptoms - as I've personally found out. Keep scrolling as I share my own experience with journaling for anxiety, plus clinical psychologist xxxx's take on trying it for yourself.

Journaling for anxiety: your guide

What is journaling for anxiety?

In short, it's the practice of writing down your thoughts to alleviate your anxiety symptoms. Daunted already? Don't be - it doesn't need to be essay-length, but rather the practice of jotting down any thoughts and feelings that have consumed your mind.

Whether you prefer to handwrite it or type it out on your laptop, scribbling down your thoughts in the morning or just before bed, finding a way that works for you and your writing style is key.

I personally opt for writing in my journal just before bed, and I usually write down everything that happened during the day. That way, it's a keepsake to look back on, and the fact that it's also beneficial to my mental health is an added bonus.

Not sure where to start or mind go blank when you try? Our prompts below will help.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Journaling for anxiety benefits

If you've experienced anxiety, you know it can feel both physical and psychological - think shortness of breath, shaking and restlessness, alongside a racing mind with 101 worries you feel unable to shake.

But according to Jasmine Eskenzi, founder of mental health app The Zensory (opens in new tab), journaling through those feelings can have a myriad of benefits. "When you’re feeling anxious, a lot of things can feel out of control. By taking time out of your day to process these emotions and dedicate time to dealing with them, you are taking control of your feelings," she explains.

"In a similar way to saying affirmations, journaling can force your brain to think differently and, hopefully, more positively. This is a great way to practise self-care," Eskenzi continues.

It's important to note here: as with all self-care ideas and mental health coping mechanisms, what's key is working out what works for you. Some who aren't so keen on words might choose drawing, doodling or painting instead - which can all be just as beneficial, shares the expert. Essentially, being creative is key - the same research above found that releasing your inner creativity can not only increase positive emotions, but reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Journaling for anxiety prompts

Of course, many people simply freestyle when it comes to their journaling, but if you are giving it a go for the first time or simply short on brain space that day, it can be useful to have some pointers to hand.

1.Identify what's been causing you stress

Clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith suggests that you start by identifying the situation that's been causing you stress and write down any words you associate with the stress.

Then, take a moment to look down at the page, not with judgement, but with curiosity, she continues. "For each of those thoughts that you’ve written down, take some time to notice the feelings that come up for you when you spend time with that thought. How does it make you feel? Make a decision about what you would like to do with the page of thoughts - whether you would like to destroy it, or keep it to reflect on later."

2. Ask yourself what you're grateful for today

One of the simplest journaling prompts in the book, and an easy way to reframe a negative mindset (opens in new tab) is reminding yourself of what you're grateful for, shares Eskenzi.

Even on the worst days, you can find things to be grateful for, whether it's running water or a roof over your head. This often helps to put your worries into perspective and will highlight the bigger picture.

3. Ask yourself what you're afraid of

If you think tackling the worry head on may be more beneficial for you, Eskenzi suggests writing down what, exactly, you might be afraid of - whether that's rejection, failure, or loneliness.

Then, try and find some simple ways to overcome these fears - for example, repeating positive mantras.

4. Ask how you're feeling right now

Often, we're so wrapped up in the past or the future, we forget to reflect on how we're feeling in the present moment, which is key to general wellbeing.

A common journaling prompt is a simple question: how are you feeling right now? "It;'s important to check in with both your mind and body, as well as what makes you happy," shares the expert

"How journaling for anxiety has seriously helped my mental health"

I speak to a therapist weekly about my anxiety, and I was surprised when last year, she suggest journaling. Since then, I've written something down every evening. I was writing even before she suggested it but assumed this was simply because of my love of the written word (you don't choose an English Literature degree just for the fun of it).

Sharing in further detail last month that writing down how I was feeling was likely relieving a lot of the anxiety I was feeling, my therapist also explained that it's likely been helping my sleep quality, too.

Lots of people who struggle with their mental health can find it difficult to drift off. But journaling has been found to help, the theory being that writing down a list of all the things that are on your mind - whether it be that message you forgot to reply to or forward planning for the next day - will make it feel less heavy.

It's certainly worked for me - when I look at my journal in the morning now, I normally realise that none of my worries warranted a sleepless night in the first place. Reading it back to myself, I can also notice where I may have been catastrophising (opens in new tab)or seeing things in a negative light.

Added bonus: going through some of my journal musings with my therapist was a great way to work through more coping skills for anxiety and recognise triggers.

Disclaimer here: it won't work for everyone and it's always best to seek professional help, as a therapist will likely point you in this direction, alongside other handy tools (check out how to find a therapist, while you're here). That said, it's definitely worth a go. So - will you be giving it a try?