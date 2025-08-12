New Research Just Concluded That 7k Steps a Day Is the New 10k – So Is It? Top Doctors Share Their Honest Take

We’ve all heard it: 10,000 steps a day is the magic number for improving health and longevity. It’s been touted as the ultimate fitness goal for years. But what if we told you that 7,000 steps might be just as powerful - if not more - when it comes to reducing your risk of serious health issues?

For someone who loves walking (be it an indoor walking workout or an evening stroll at the end of a work day), I've never quite managed to maintain a daily average of 10k steps consistently. So, I know I'm not the only one who will find the new research, which suggests that 7,000 steps can lower the risk of early death by nearly 50%, welcome news.

We all know the routine: between work, errands, and the daily juggle of life, squeezing in 10,000 steps can feel like an impossible feat. But 7,000 steps? Now that feels like a much more achievable target for many of us who, like me, can't always hit that daunting 10k goal.

At Marie Claire UK, we’re all about making wellness feel attainable. So, ever keen to dive into the nitty gritty, I spoke to healthcare professionals and asked them to break down the science behind the new research, and what it means for our health. Turns out, 7,000 steps a day might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Is 7,000 Steps a Day the New 10k? Doctors Say It Might Be - Your Need To Knows

What are the benefits of 7k steps?

"As a GP, I often encourage patients to view physical activity as something that can be integrated into daily life in a sustainable and achievable way," Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor, advocates.

"The recent evidence highlighting the benefits of walking 7,000 steps a day is very welcome, as it helps us move away from the arbitrary 10,000-step target that has no firm medical basis."

If it's doctor-approved, then that's good enough for me. But, for those who like to hear all the juicy details, here are three key benefits of 7,000 steps a day.

1. It can improve mood and mental health

Taking 7,000 steps a day doesn’t just benefit your body - it’s also a powerful tool for boosting your mental health. Regular walks (bonus points if you're close to nature) can help you reset mentally, reduce stress, and improve your overall mood.

"Within the first 5 minutes of being outside, people can experience improvements in mood," Dr. Hackenmiller, Chief Medical Advisor at AllTrails told MC UK. "Walking outdoors also reduces tension, depression, anger, and fatigue, and helps quiet stressful thoughts."

2. It leads to better cardiovascular health

Long gone are the days when walking was viewed as an inadequate form of exercise. And yes, there's evidence to suggest that 7,000 steps a day is enough to experience cardiovascular benefits. A study published in The Lancet found that walking 7,000 steps daily is associated with a 25% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and a 47% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, compared with walking 2,000 steps.

"Walking outdoors can provide a well-rounded workout, especially if you choose a brisk pace or a more challenging route," Dr. Hackenmiller affirms. "It’s a workout that will improve agility, endurance, and strength while also helping moderate blood pressure."

3. It enhances memory and cognitive function

The benefits of 7,000 steps a day go beyond our physical and mental health. It turns out that it can actually work wonders on our neurological processes, leading to better cognitive function - something that becomes ever more important as we age.

"Being outside for an hour a day can improve memory in adults by 20%, and people can tap into that benefit by getting their steps outside," says Dr. Hackenmiller. "The combination of physical exercise and sensory stimulation significantly impacts memory, mood, and stress levels - all of which play a crucial role in safeguarding cognitive function and preventing dementia."

How many steps a day should I aim for to improve my fitness?

Clearly, the benefits of 7,000 steps a day make it a good goal to aim for. If you're someone who likes to have a clear number in mind, by all means, lean into the new research pointing to 7k daily steps as a sufficient target for improving health.

But it's important to establish that, like in most areas of wellness, a one-size-fits-all approach isn't necessarily best. Dr. Hackenmiller points out that while the 7,000-step goal is a solid target, your ideal step count depends on your individual fitness level and goals.

"I often tell people: start with where you are, and build gradually. If you're increasing your distance or intensity, try not to bump it up by more than 10% at a time - that gives your body time to adapt and helps prevent injury."

Rather than focusing on a rigid number, prioritise consistency. "Whether it's a short morning walk, an afternoon loop around the block, or time spent on the trail - it all adds up," Dr. Hackenmiller says.

The bottom line?

While 10,000 steps a day has long been the fitness gold standard, the latest research shows that 7,000 steps can offer just as many health benefits, from improving mood to boosting heart health and cognitive function.

But the key really is consistency. Whether your goal is 7k or 10k, making movement a regular part of your day can have a lasting positive impact on your overall wellbeing. So, take it one step at a time and enjoy the journey toward a healthier, more active lifestyle.

