I Swapped Planks for a Pallof Press Every Day for Two Weeks – and Can’t Believe How My Core Strength Has Rocketed

What springs to mind when you picture a core move? We'll wager it involves lying down (either supine or prone - that is to say, on your front or your back!) and possibly some neck strain.

But the best core strengtheners need not involve either of these, you'll be pleased to hear. In fact, standing core moves are more popular than ever right now, as we all come around to the idea that core engagement is about so much more than bashing out a few sit-ups, post-sweat session.

And one of the very best standing core exercises is the (slightly scarily sounding) Pallof press. Now, we know any move with its very own capitalised name is going to be a burner, and the Pallof press is no exception. Research (such as this study, published in the Strength and Conditioning Journal) shows that the move is effective in developing trunk stability and core strength, as well as improving alignment and stability of the spine.

So, when I was asked to give the move a go every day for two weeks, it's an understatement to say I was keen. After all, who doesn't want a stronger core, less lower back pain and better athletic performance (even if this is just throwing my kids' washing into the laundry bin - still great to be on point)?

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this simple yet powerful exercise, as well as how I got on with it. And for more on all things core, do check out our guides to the best advanced standing core moves, the best core exercises, the best ab workouts for women and our favourite home core workouts, here.

We asked top coaches for their take on the Pallof press - your guide

What is a Pallof press?

If you've never come across a Pallof press before, don't worry - you're not alone. But you will need to wrap your head around a couple of key concepts here: the Pallof press is a compound, anti-rotational move. Essentially, this means it'll force you to engage multiple muscles simultaneously, while resisting any twisting of the torso.

"A Pallof press is a core exercise that looks very simple on the surface, but it is deceptively challenging," explains personal trainer Monty Simmons. "It is what we call an anti-rotation exercise, and it is brilliant for teaching the body to stay strong and stable. You use a resistance band or a cable machine, stand side on to where the resistance is coming from, and press your hands out in front of you. The band or cable is trying to pull you back in towards the machine, and the work is in resisting that rotation."

Trivia fans, take note: named after its inventor, physical therapist John Pallof, the move is thought to have originated in the mid-2000s and was originally called a 'belly press'.

What are the benefits of a Pallof press?

If you're a regular MC UK reader, you'll know that any trending move has to stand up to the benefits test. And we concur: the Pallof press has plenty to love about it.

1. They help strengthen your entire core

Hands up if you think your core is simply abs and obliques? Well, you might be surprised to learn there's a lot more to it than that (although they are pretty integral!) Our core comprises all the muscles that wrap around and support the spine and pelvis. This includes not only those abs and obliques, but also deep core stabilisers (transverse abdominis), pelvic floor, hip flexors and glutes. While many core moves focus on the superficial muscles alone, a Pallof press will torch your entire core.

"The main benefit of the Pallof press is building a strong and resilient core," notes Simmons. "Instead of endless sit-ups, which just train your abs to flex, the Pallof press teaches your trunk to resist movement rotationally too. Even though it looks like you are just pressing your hands forward, what is really happening is your core is working hard to keep your body steady and stop it from wisting."

2. They help improve posture and stability

Another key benefit of the Pallof press, as opposed to more standard core moves, is that it aids posture and stability, not only through strengthening the core muscles, but also

"One of my all-time favourite resistance band core moves, this anti-rotation exercise builds stability by forcing your abs and obliques to resist movement, improving strength and control," notes personal trainer Edwina Jenner. " The core muscles are forced to work harder to stabilise your body during movements, activating deep into our stabilising muscles."

And guess what flows from having a stable trunk? Better posture. "A well-functioning core supports the lumbar spine and pelvis, stabilising the trunk during movement and maintaining proper alignment," continues Jenner. "During everyday movement, or a strength training session, your transverse abdominis and multifidus act like internal scaffolding, supporting your spine from the inside, improving posture, and reducing forces on the vertebrae and discs."

3. They reduce lower back pain

All this talk of vertebrae and discs leads us neatly on to the next benefit of the Pallof press: less back pain. Studies (like this one, published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science) show that strengthening the core helps to alleviate chronic lower back pain.

"A Pallof press also helps protect the lower back," agrees Simmons. "Much back pain stems from overuse or weakness around the trunk. By strengthening the core muscles that resist twisting, you take pressure off the lower back and reduce the risk of sudden tweaks."

4. They boost functional fitness

While any form of movement has value for our everyday lives, adding Pallof presses into your workout rotation has legitimate real-world benefits, too. The move mimics how we move in real life, making those everyday activities feel that little bit easier.

"Adding a Pallof press in makes your core routine far more inclusive of everyday forces," notes Simmons. "Your core’s job is not just to sit up, it is to stabilise laterally when you pick up a shopping bag, or rotationally when you twist to grab something from the car, or just when you are lifting in the gym."

5. They're simple and accessible

It's not news that we love an easy and accessible move, and the Pallof press is right up there. Aside from a resistance band, you won't need any specialist equipment to perform the move, and it can be adapted to suit different ability levels, making it suitable for pretty much anyone and everyone.

Who is a Pallof press best for?

As touched on above, the beauty of this simple move is how universally applicable it is. "Honestly, almost everyone can benefit from a Pallof press," enthuses Simmons. "If you are new to training, they are a safe entry point to core work because the movement is simple and you can control the resistance.

"Even if you’re used to lifting heavy weights, Pallof presses are a useful accessory because they teach your body to resist unwanted trunk movement; not just during lifts, but also in the moments around them, like carrying dumbbells to a rack or loading and unloading plates onto a barbell at tight or awkward angles."

There's just one caveat, here: those with acute disc issues, people who've had recent abdominal surgery, or individuals with pelvic floor conditions may need medical clearance before starting a Pallof press (or any other) regime; if in doubt, speak to a physio or doctor.

How to do a Pallof press with good form

We know we bang on about form all the time, but it really is key to both banking benefits and preventing injury, so listen up. Simmons sets out how to perform a Pallof press properly.

Set up a band or cable at chest height. Stand side on to the anchor point, feet about shoulder width apart, and hold the band or handle with both hands in front of your chest.

Start with your hands close to your body, then press them straight out in front of you, keeping your elbows softly bent, not locked out.

As soon as you extend, you will feel the resistance trying to pull you sideways. The job is to resist that pull.

Keep your shoulders down, your chest tall, and your hips square. Hold the press for a second or two, then bring your hands back in slowly.

Keep the movement controlled - don't let your arms drift off centre, and do not let your body twist.

Imagine your ribs stacked over your hips and your body like a solid pillar resisting the pull of the band.

Start light, focus on technique, and gradually build up the resistance once you can hold steady without wobbling.

I tried doing a Pallof press every day for two weeks - my unfiltered thoughts

Week One

No stranger to a spicy core workout, as week one of my Pallof press challenge rolls around, I'm keen to get started - and not even a little apprehensive, as I'm fairly certain I'll be able to manage this challenge with my eyes closed.

And honestly? My only hiccup on day one was working out how to attach my resistance band somewhere I wasn't going to do any structural damage to my house (if you're a gym member, you can use the cable machine for Pallof presses, but if, like me, you prefer to work out in private, resistance bands are your BFF).

I settled on the handles of my Peloton bike, being the perfect height and (hopefully!) secure enough to take a little force - I guess we'll find out soon enough. Having already done a weights session (courtesy of the fabulous Caroline Girvan, if you're after a seriously hardcore strength class!), I felt nicely warmed up and ready to smash my Pallof press goals.

As predicted, while I had no trouble actually performing the move (it really is straightforward), I was surprised at how quickly I felt my muscles switch on. I started with ten reps - note to self - don't forget to work out both sides!), and by five reps in, I already felt my obliques kicking in, not to mention I was really regretting the chest presses I'd just completed - who knew the Pallof press was practically a full-body move? I even felt some work in my quads, too - bonus.

After completing three sets of ten reps, I'd definitely worked up a bit of a sweat and my heart was pumping, too - so far, so good.

The next couple of days continued in much the same vein: I diligently performed three sets of between ten and 15 reps, with a medium-strength band. By day five, I felt ready to up the ante, despite waking with DOMS (always a good sign).

I turned to the experts for advice on how to progress the move, and the simplest way was to move further away from my stable anchor point (the bike handles) and, reader, this really worked. I couldn't believe how much harder I had to work to resist the rotation, just from taking a step away from the anchor.

As a result, I dropped the reps back down to ten on each side, so I wasn't compromising on my form.

The first few days were a challenge, but one Anna encouraged. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week Two

By the beginning of week two, I'm starting to feel a little stale doing the same move every day - not to mention, my abs are sore. However, I've committed, and we all know that consistency is where growth really lies, so I whack on some tunes to keep me interested and crack on.

This week, I've decided to go for a heavier band to increase the resistance (and therefore work) - I know, I'm a glutton for punishment, but I love how small tweaks like this can really change the game when it comes to workouts. And I definitely notice the difference: interestingly, I'm feeling the strain in my hip flexors, which (according to the experts) is a sign that I've either got tight hip flexors (guilty) or weak glutes, or maybe even both.

I also notice that the days when I've done a low-intensity class first (barre, reformer Pilates, strength) are the days when I feel more intense muscle activation, most likely because I've already focused on working those areas. In contrast, on the days when I run, the Pallof presses feel easier.

By the end of the week, I really am feeling stronger and more stable as I Pallof press away - my legs feel sturdier, which I'm taking as a sign that my core is stronger, meaning my legs aren't being forced to work quite so hard. I also tried to really slow the move down and focus on my breath, turning the 10 minutes it took me each day into a mini mindful moment.

Honestly, though, I wouldn't necessarily recommend doing Pallof presses every day, as I quickly felt a little bored. That said, I can't argue with how much stronger I feel around my mid-section - now it's time to go out into the world and see how much easier my life is. I'll report back.

By the end of the week, Anna was feeling stronger and more stable. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Shop MC UK's go-to core kit now:

How often should I do a Pallof press for maximum results? As with all strength moves, consistency is the name of the game here - but this doesn't mean you have to commit to doing a Pallof press every day, like I did. "You don't need to do Pallof presses every day, but adding them into your routine two or three times a week works really well," advises Simmons. "They fit nicely into a warm-up to prime the core before lifting, or at the end of a session as accessory work. Three sets of eight to 12 slow reps on each side is plenty for most people. The key is quality, not quantity. It is better to do fewer reps with perfect control than to rush through lots of sloppy ones. "Think of Pallof presses as a supplement to the rest of your training. They do not replace big lifts or compound movements, but they build the stability that makes those lifts safer and more effective. Over time, they give you a stronger, more resilient core that supports everything else you do in the gym and in everyday life."