Having a strong core is essential for pretty much everything, from good pelvic floor health to overall quality of life.

If you’re searching the web for an abs workout for women, chances are, you’re keen to improve your core strength but not entirely sure where to start. Do you try weight training? Reformer Pilates? Or crunches galore?

First things first: know that an “abs” workout is actually just a targeted workout designed to develop both your core control and strength, explains fitness expert, physiotherapist, and founder of Lean with Lilly, Lilly Sabri. “In my opinion, the core is one of the least understood muscle groups and it’s often neglected,” she shares.

“Most people will complete their workout then add a few sets of abs crunches on the end as their core workout, when in fact your core needs a much larger variation of exercises, tempos and control to train it effectively.”

We bought you our go-to ab toning exercises: next up, an easy to bookmark and doable-from-home abs workout for women from Sabri.

What is an abs workout?

As above, a set of moves specifically designed with your core in mind. “These workouts mainly involve mat based floor exercises and don’t require any equipment,” the expert shares (read our guide to the best yoga mats, here).

Fun fact: as many as 35 muscles make up your core, and you need your core to be turned on to complete all exercise – and a lot of day-to-day activities – effectively. “For example, workouts that are targeting your lower body – like deadlifts or lunges – still require core stability”, she explains.

Did you know? “The most well-known of all the core muscles is the rectus abdominis – the outer layer referred to as the six pack – but the core muscles actually run way deeper than this. You can actually have a six pack without having a strong core,” she continues.

Do note here: she emphasises that it’s super important that when training the core that we consider all layers of the core, as deep as the transversus abdominis and pelvic floor.

Abs workout for women to try tonight

Why is Lilly’s ab workouts one of the best? Short answer: her background as a physiotherapist has given her a deep anatomical understanding of the core, it structure and its functions.

Keen to give it a go for yourself? You’re in the right place. Follow along in realtime as Lilly guides you through her go-to session.