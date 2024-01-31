If you’re lacking some much-needed inspo in the kitchen and are interested in stopping your blood sugar levels from spiking after eating, then allow us to introduce you to the best Glucose Goddess recipes that are big on flavour, low on fuss and work to curb those spikes.

You’ve probably heard of Jessie Inchauspé (AKA the Glucose Goddess ), or spotted her game-changing posts on Instagram, which show how blood sugar levels can spike after different meals. The French biochemist has amassed more than 3 million followers (Davina McCall and gut health expert Tim Spector included) and is also the international bestselling powerhouse behind the Glucose Revolution and The Glucose Goddess Method.

Of course, blood sugar spikes are nothing new. It’s a concept that’s been studied in humans since the early 2000's (just as this 2002 study shows), but we now know that daily and frequent blood sugar spikes can cause lethargy, inflammation and in the long run, it can cause conditions like kidney disease, heart disease and even diabetes. But the Glucose Goddess’ hacks (which suggest eating a savoury breakfast in the morning, incorporating vinegar into your diet, having a veggie starter and managing 10 minutes of movement after a meal) offer a fresh and easily digestible take on flattening those glucose spikes once and for all.

Sounds pretty good, right? To see what all the fuss is all about, we asked nutritionists to pick their favourite Glucose Goddess Recipes and debunk just why these recipes are so great at curbing blood sugar rushes. While you’re here, you might also be interested in what happened when Marie Claire UK’s Senior Health Editor tried the inflammation diet and how eating in the morning has made the biggest difference.

Glucose Goddess recipes to try for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Why should I consider trying the Glucose Goddess recipes?

Along with adding a tasty switch up to your midweek meals, you might consider testing some Glucose Goddess recipes if you’re keen to limit blood sugar rushes , or spikes, through the power of food.

It’s worth noting: a temporary blood sugar rise is natural. It happens when glucose from foods travels through your bloodstream to your cells. But excessive and frequent glucose rushes can have a negative impact on your health and wellbeing because blood sugar levels impact everything from your mood and energy to your weight and skin.

According to registered nutritional therapist, Claire Cohen , blood sugar spikes are a topic that comes up regularly with her clients who might be seeking support to help increase their energy, burn fat or overcome anxiety.

“So it is helpful that the Glucose Goddess has highlighted the issue to such a wide audience,” she says. “As well as the fact that the recipes are simple to make, come with practical shopping, storage and cooking tips, they look tempting and have a contemporary twist on old favourites.”

Who are Glucose Goddess recipes designed for?

Glucose Goddess recipes are for anyone who wants to support blood sugar control. They are also for anyone who wants to boost their energy levels , mood and sleep .

Glucose Goddess recipes could also work well for those who suffer from brain fog, polycystic ovarian syndrome , diabetes , inflammation and sugar cravings .

5 expert-picked Glucose Goddess recipes to add to your roster

1. Rush-hour egg cups

How do you like your eggs in the morning? After trying these prep-ahead protein-packed egg cups, you might like yours baked! If you ask us, these easy-to-eat beauties, that contain feta, mushrooms and broccoli are ideal for grabbing before you head out the door or for eating when you’re sitting (or standing) at your desk .

What a nutritionist thinks? Registered nutritionist Cath Watts, of Cath Watts Nutrition , says: “I really love the Glucose Goddess savoury breakfasts. The egg cups (that are easy grab and go options) have plenty of protein which will fill you up at breakfast time, keep you satisfied for longer as well as keeping your blood sugar stable for longer.”

Ingredients

A knob of butter

3 chestnut mushrooms, finely sliced

6 spring onions, finely sliced

1 small red pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

4 longstem broccoli, tough ends discarded, finely chopped

6 eggs, whisked until completely smooth

50g feta, crumbled

Vegetable (or other flavourless) oil

Salt and pepper

How to make it:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Brush the cups of the muffin mould with a little vegetable oil and set aside.

Melt the butter in a medium frying pan on a medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms, sliced spring onions, chopped red pepper and chopped broccoli and fry them for 4–5 minutes, until softened. Set them aside to cool a little.

In a separate, large bowl, generously season the whisked eggs with salt and pepper.

Add the cooled vegetables and crumbled feta to the eggs and stir to combine. Spoon the mixture equally into the cups in the muffin mould.

Bake the muffins in the oven for 15–17 minutes, or until risen and set. Leave them to cool slightly before removing them from the mould. Two muffins make a substantial breakfast, there and then. The remainder will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for a further 2 days (you can reheat them in the microwave for 20 seconds before eating, if you wish).

2. Two egg omelette

If you’re a fan of a savoury breakfast , like an omelette, then look no further than this rather egg-cellent (sorry) take on the quick and easy classic which includes a handful of cherry tomatoes, feta and butter.

What a nutritionist thinks? “Eggs are a fantastic start to the day for many reasons and first thing in the morning you need a simple tasty recipe like this one to follow,” Cohen says.

“The high protein content will keep you feeling full until lunch without a blood sugar spike or crash during the morning.”

Ingredients

A knob of butter

2 eggs, beaten

About 20g feta, crumbled (you can eyeball this)

3 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and pepper

How to make it:

Place a medium non-stick frying pan on a low heat and add the butter.

While the butter is melting, season the beaten eggs with salt and pepper.

When the butter is melted and bubbling, pour the beaten eggs into the pan and tilt and swirl the pan to spread them out in a thin layer that covers the entire bottom of the frying pan. Scatter the crumbled feta and halved tomatoes onto one side of the omelette, then let it cook for 11⁄2 minutes, or until set, without letting it colour.

Fold the uncovered half of the omelette over the topped half and transfer to a plate. Enjoy as a perfect start to your day.

3. Baked Salmon with Cucumber and Pickled Ginger Dressing

Gluten-free and containing just six ingredients, this fish supper (or lunch) can be on your plate inside of 25 minutes.

What does a nutritionist think? “The baked salmon dish is a great balanced plate, full of Omega 3, protein and carbohydrates,” Watts says. “Eating oily fish two to three times a week has been found to help lower triglycerides and boost good cholesterol, reducing your risk of heart disease and strokes.

Watts adds: “This dish also includes plenty of fibre in the cucumber element and by opting for wholegrain rice. A combination of fibre and protein can help you manage blood sugar by slowing the digestion process.”

Ingredients

2 skinless, boneless salmon fillets (about 150g each)

3 tablespoons pickled ginger, drained and roughly chopped

1/4 cucumber, deseeded and finely diced

A small bunch of coriander, leaves picked and finely chopped

200g cooked white or brown rice

2 teaspoons soy sauce (or tamari, if you’re gluten-free; optional)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

How to make it:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan and line a roasting tin with baking paper. Lay the salmon fillets on top, drizzle over the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 12 minutes, or until the fillets are opaque and cooked through.

Meanwhile, mix the chopped pickled ginger,diced cucumber and chopped coriander together in a bowl and season with

a little salt and pepper. When the salmon is ready, serve each fillet on a bed of cooked rice and piled high with the pickled ginger dressing. A drizzle of soy sauce (or tamari) is a tasty addition, but the dish is also lovely without.

4. Steamed Silken Tofu with a Chilli, Garlic and Ginger Sauce

Plant-based and looking for more vegan protein sources ? , Then this tempting tofu dish, which is stacked on top of rice and served up with a side of pak choi, might just become your weekly go-to.

What a nutritionist thinks? “The tofu dish is a great vegan and vegetarian dish,” Watts says. “It is recommended to include vegetarian dishes often in your diet.

“Tofu is a great source of complete protein and the plant foods in this dish are full of vitamins and minerals and can help diversify your gut bacteria. Opting for wholegrain rice can also increase your fibre intake and help manage your blood sugar levels.”

Ingredients

1 x 300g block of silken tofu, halved

1 head of pak choi, sliced lengthways into 4

5cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, sliced

2 tablespoons soy sauce (or tamari, if you’re gluten-free)

Juice of 1⁄2 lime

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder (hot as you like)

Any kind of cooked rice, to serve

2 tablespoons olive oil

How to make it:

If you have a bamboo steamer, use it; otherwise, use a colander with a saucepan and a small plate. For the latter method, pour a cup of water into a saucepan and suspend the colander over it – make sure you choose a saucepan that enables the colander to sit above the water level. Place the tofu on a small plate and carefully position it inside the colander. Place the sliced pak choi on the plate alongside the tofu. Cover the colander tightly with a saucepan lid or another plate and steam the tofu and pak choi for 10 minutes, or until the pak choi is tender.

Meanwhile, pour the olive oil into a frying pan on a medium heat and stir-fry the ginger and garlic for about 2 minutes, until the garlic is starting to turn golden.

Add the soy sauce (or tamari) and lime juice and simmer for about 10 seconds, then remove the frying pan from the heat and stir in the chilli powder.

To serve, divide the tofu and pak choi equally between two plates, and top with the sauce. The dish goes well with any kind of cooked rice.

5. Salted Chocolate Nut Brittle

Thought you couldn’t eat dark chocolate following The Glucose Goddess Method? Think again. This rather decadent and delicious-looking dessert dish is what Inchauspé calls ‘carbs (chocolate) with clothes on (fat, fibre and protein)’.

What a nutritionist thinks? “We all need treats, and this combo is both a physical and a mental treat packed with micronutrients,” Cohen says.

“High cocoa content chocolate is rich in magnesium among other minerals. Magnesium helps with relaxation, sleep hormone balance as well as increased energy levels.” So it’s a win win.

Ingredients

150g 70% best-quality dark chocolate, broken into pieces

30g shelled pistachios

20g walnuts, roughly chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt

How to make it:

Line a medium baking tray with baking paper. Place the broken-up dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set it over a saucepan of simmering water (making sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water). Stir from time to time, until the chocolate has completely melted.

Pour the melted chocolate into the prepared baking tray and spread it out to a thin, even layer. Scatter the pistachios, walnuts and sea salt all over.

Place the baking tray in the fridge and leave the nutty chocolate to set hard (about 30 minutes).

Remove it from the fridge and break it into bite-sized pieces. Keep these ready-to-go treats in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Marie Claire UK's Glucose Goddess top picks

Want even more Glucose Goddess recipes?

So as you can see, there are lots of delicious dishes to get stuck into. But if you’re hungry for more, you could check out Inchauspé’s Recipe Club , which gives you access to 10 new recipes (that will help steady your blood glucose levels) for just under £4 a month. These are the dishes our expert nutritionist, Claire Cohen, said to keep your eyes peeled for:

Miso Green Beans with Cashews. “ This recipe transforms a starter or side dish of green beans into a surprising dish with a whole variety of tastes and textures,” Cohen explains. “Miso is a fermented probiotic food whereas the beans are full of prebiotic fibre which combined will boost the gut microbiome.”

This recipe transforms a starter or side dish of green beans into a surprising dish with a whole variety of tastes and textures,” Cohen explains. “Miso is a fermented probiotic food whereas the beans are full of prebiotic fibre which combined will boost the gut microbiome.” Gorgeous Green Pizza. “ The puff pastry base in this recipe was unexpected as it is high on the glycaemic index and high in carbohydrate, but combined with the other two macronutrients fat and protein it keeps the blood sugar stable, demonstrating it is the combination and order of foods that makes so much difference to the blood sugar response,” Cohen says.

The puff pastry base in this recipe was unexpected as it is high on the glycaemic index and high in carbohydrate, but combined with the other two macronutrients fat and protein it keeps the blood sugar stable, demonstrating it is the combination and order of foods that makes so much difference to the blood sugar response,” Cohen says. Lentil Stew. “Lentils are a wonderful vegan protein , a good source of iron, which is essential for transporting oxygen in the blood,” Cohen explains. “Lentils have a low glycemic index, meaning they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels .”

“Lentils are a wonderful , a good source of iron, which is essential for transporting oxygen in the blood,” Cohen explains. “Lentils have a low glycemic index, meaning they have a minimal impact on .” Oriental Style Rice. “Cooked and cooled rice become resistant starch,” Cohen says. Meaning? “Resistant starch increases the fibre content and decreases the carb content meaning it will have a slower release and not increase blood sugar so steeply,” she adds.

“Cooked and cooled rice become resistant starch,” Cohen says. Meaning? “Resistant starch increases the fibre content and decreases the carb content meaning it will have a slower release and not increase blood sugar so steeply,” she adds. Express brownie. Cohen says: “This quick recipe will trick your brain into thinking you are having an indulgent treat. But using a high percentage of nuts and no added sweetener it is packed with beneficial nutrients and will keep your blood sugar far more balanced than a traditional brownie.”