It's the workout of the moment - 6 indoor walking workouts for beginners that promise to boost fitness in no time

While here at MC UK we don't subscribe to the "New Year, new you" way of thinking, we do endorse building meaningful, sustainable habits all year round. And we understand that for many of us, January brings fresh motivation to build more movement into our daily lives, and we are so here for it. But the reality is that a few weeks in, things can start to feel more challenging to maintain - and that's where indoor walking workouts for beginners come into their own.

As luck would have it, indoor walking workouts are not only a great place to start, but they're also bang on trend right now; at the time of writing, the search term is at breakout on Google - and with good reason.

"Indoor walking workouts are an excellent starting point for anyone beginning their fitness journey," agrees senior trainer for sports and performance at Third Space, Holly Haywood. "Walking is a safe, low-impact option for those looking to improve their health without the strain of higher-intensity activities."

And while we've long been told to aim for the recommended 10,000 steps a day (how this number became synonymous with health may be up for debate, but the general theory of more steps being linked to better health is sound), there can be a sense that walking doesn't 'count'. So let us be clear: walking very much does count.

Research (such as this study, published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology) shows that walking is just as beneficial as higher-impact forms of exercise (running, we're looking at you) when it comes to reducing risk factors such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

"Despite its low-impact nature, walking can significantly improve cardiovascular health and overall fitness when done consistently," notes personal trainer and co-founder of The Fitness Group, Steven Dick. "This makes it an excellent option for beginners, older adults, or those recovering from injuries."

But let's face it, life can get in the way, right? We're all busy, and despite our best intentions it's not always achievable to fit a 30-minute hike into our lunch break. Not to mention the fact that it's either freezing or hammering down outside at the moment, meaning our motivation to lace up our trainers and head out in the cold and dark is at an all-year low. So, here's the good news: indoor walking workouts are the answer. Not only will you reap all the physical benefits of walking, but you won't even have to leave the house, and you'll hit your daily step goal almost without realising it.

Only have a few minutes to spare? It's still worth getting some steps in, as research from the University of Cambridge shows that walking as little as eleven minutes a day can reduce our risk of premature death - pretty compelling.

Keep scrolling for more on indoor walking workouts for beginners and why you should try them, but for now, do check out our explainers on the best indoor walking exercises, what walking workouts are, and find out how one of our writers got on when she walked 8,000 steps a day for a week, here.

Indoor walking workouts for beginners are accessible and effective - 6 to try

What are indoor walking workouts?

In a delightfully refreshing break from the norm, indoor walking workouts are exactly what they say they are.

"Indoor walking workouts are a form of low-impact cardiovascular exercise performed in the comfort of your home or a gym setting," says personal trainer and ambassador at Insure4Sport, Jade Imani. "These workouts typically include walking in place, stepping side to side, or following guided routines that simulate outdoor walking routes or add variations like arm movements, resistance bands, or light weights for a full-body workout."

What are the benefits of indoor walking workouts for beginners?

As touched on above, there are so many benefits to indoor walking workouts, particularly for those just starting out on their fitness journey. Let's dig into the beginner-friendly benefits.

1. They're low impact

Walking is the OG low-impact exercise, meaning it's super joint-friendly and is a great way of accessing all the myriad benefits of low intensity steady state (LISS) workouts.

"Indoor walking workouts are low-impact and easy on the joints, which is crucial if you're recovering from an injury or starting a fitness routine after a long break," explains personal trainer at Nordic Balance Joanna Meyer. "Despite being low-impact, they can still increase your heart rate and improve cardiovascular health."

2. They're a great form of cardio

While low-impact, don't sleep on the cardio benefits of an indoor walking session.

"Indoor walking is a solid form of cardio that should never be underestimated," agrees Dick. "It strengthens your heart and lungs while offering numerous health benefits. Regular cardio can help burn calories, manage appetite, boost mood, improve sleep quality, reduce pain and stiffness, and manage conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes."

A solid, heart-healthy all rounder.

3. They're inclusive and accessible

If you can name a more accessible workout, we'd love to hear it.

"One of the biggest advantages of indoor walking workouts is their accessibility," notes Dick. "They require no special equipment or gym membership, making them perfect for those with time or financial constraints. You can perform these workouts in the comfort of your home, at work, or even while on vacation, eliminating weather-related excuses and safety concerns."

Nabbed yourself a walking pad in the January sales? Even better - walking and working is surely multi-tasking at it's finest.

4. They're excellent for the gym-shy

Let's face it, we're not all confident enough to stride into a gym full of sleekly co-ordinated 20-somethings barely breaking a sweat on the treadmill, especially if this is our first foray into movement. But there's no gym-timidation here: walking workouts can be a uniquely introverted workout.

"You can do these workouts in the privacy of your home, which is ideal if you feel self-conscious about exercising in public," agrees Meyer. "In addition, they're super straightforward, which removes the intimidation factor."

5. They boost mood and mental health

"Movement is a natural mood enhancer, and walking to music or a guided video adds a mental boost, making workouts feel less like a chore," notes Meyer. "Generally more dynamic and engaging than simply going for a walk, walking workouts are often set to upbeat music or led by an instructor on YouTube, upping the enjoyment factor and mental health boost."

Why should beginners try indoor walking workouts?

Still need convincing? If all the benefits above are leaving you cold, consider this: you're already doing this activity everyday anyway.

"If the thought of burpees or HIIT makes you break out in a sweat, walking is a movement you already know how to do," says Meyer. "These workouts usually require no special equipment; they can be done right in your living room. They’re often divided into time-based intervals (like 15, 20, or 30 minutes) and can be customised for your fitness level, making them a fantastic option for beginners or those returning to exercise."

6 indoor walking workouts for beginners to try, chosen by PTs

1. 10-minute walking workout for beginners

What? A 10-minute, low impact walking workout for beginners.

Why? "For those intimidated by outdoor walking or gym workouts, this is a safe starting point," says Imani. "This workout can support weight loss and calorie burning for beginners, as well as being a good base to build from."

How long for? 10 minutes.

Walk at Home | 10-Minute Walking Workout | Ab Focused and Fat Burning | Knee Friendly | No Jumping - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute Madonna walking workout

What? A 10-minute Madonna walking workout from Get Fit With Rick.

Why? If you need an extra boost of motivation, listening to some great music while you walk can really help to pass the time. Plus, there's no doubting this instructor's enthusiasm!

How long for? 10 minutes.

10 minute Madonna Walking Workout | Your Daily Walk At Home - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute indoor walking workout at home

What? A super easy, fun 15-minute home walking workout.

Why? "This is a great option for a beginner-friendly indoor walking routine that's easy to follow and will keep you motivated," says Imani.

How long for? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Indoor Walking Workout 🔥 Walk at Home - YouTube Watch On

4. One-mile indoor walking challenge

What? A 15-minute one-mile walking challenge.

Why? If you're motivated by metrics, then you'll probably enjoy this workout, safe in the knowledge you'll have walked a mile by the end of it. And, when you're more confident, it's super easy to repeat and add on those miles.

How long for? 15 minutes.

Low impact indoor walking workout 15 minute (ONE MILE CHALLENGE ) - YouTube Watch On

5. 20-minute walk at home workout

What? A 20-minute home walking workout from walking royalty Leslie Sansone.

Why? "The beauty of indoor walking workouts lies in their simplicity," says trainer and founder of Dare To Be Fit, Grace Reuben. "This workout is gentle on the joints, easy to follow, and doesn’t require much time or space."

How long for? 20 minutes.

20 Minute Walk at Home Exercise | Fitness Videos - YouTube Watch On

6. 30-minute walking workout from Pop Sugar Fitness

What? An upbeat, half hour walking workout that's all low impact.

Why? "This is a fantastic way to build endurance and improve cardiovascular health without feeling overwhelming," says Reuben. "For beginners, this can help build confidence and establish a fitness habit without diving straight intoo something too intense."

How long for? 30 minutes.

30-Minute Walking Workout | Tanner Courtad - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to walking kit now:

Polar Vantage M3 Multi-Sport Smartwatch £349 at Amazon Not as well-known as the ubiquitous Garmin or Apple watches, the Polar smart watch is nevertheless a handy piece of fitness kit. It's simple to use and tracks a range of different workouts - plus, it has a handy map feature, if you aren using it for outdoor walking.

lululemon Align high rise leggings £88 at lululemon Looking for the softest, most comfortable leggings in the world? Call off the search - the lululemon Align is it. Perfect for walking, Pilates or WFH, we love them so much, we have them in several colourways (and coveting all the others, too!)

BAM Mallea cross-back crop top £19 at BAM While you don't need to wear a sports bra for indoor walking, this BAM one is so comfy, you'll want to. Super soft and stretchy, it's longer length makes it ideal for wearing alone or under your top.