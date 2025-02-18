Indoor step workouts are trending - and promise to be a seriously enjoyable way to boost both fitness and mood

Sometimes in life, you really can't beat the old stuff. Old friends, old tunes, old movies - we love them all. And when it comes to working out, it seems we're partial to going retro too: indoor step workouts are trending again. If you'd packed your legwarmers away with your trusty Jane Fonda workout video (ask your parents if you don't know what VHS is), then you might want to hunt down that dusty box in the loft and shake them off, 'cos this is one seriously fun (and effective) way to up fitness levels and boost mood.

Coinciding with a huge spike in interest in indoor walking workouts (search the term on YouTube and you'll see workouts garnering millions of views), indoor step is the natural step up, excuse the pun. And it's pretty much perfect for this time of year, too - no traipsing to the gym in the cold and dark, you can get your sweat on from the comfort of your living room. It's win, win.

"There is a huge emphasis these days on achieving a daily step count which has led to a spike in general day-to-day walking and movement," explains personal trainer Emma Bord. "In peak winter season, with the less favourable weather many people turn to indoor walking workouts as well as the wonderful step workouts, which not only rack up the step count but provide a great cardiovascular activity. We all have hectic schedules, and fitting in a walking or step workout at home is a great way to squeeze in an extra workout without wasting time getting to a gym."

And if you're in any doubt as to how effective a step workout can be, hear this: one study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, found that home-based, weighted step exercise training boosted strength, cardiorespiratory function and aerobic capacity - quite the trifecta, fitness-wise. Plus, this clinical trial, published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, also shows that step aerobics training improves functional fitness in older women, too.

Intrigued? Keep scrolling for our favourite indoor step workouts, all expert-approved, of course. For more on all things step, check out how two MC UK writers got on when they tried indoor walking workouts for seven days and walking 8,000 steps a day for a week, plus read up on the best indoor walking challenges, best indoor walking exercises, and the best indoor walking workouts for beginners, here.

Indoor step workouts are fun and effective - 5 to try

What are indoor step workouts?

If you're too young to remember the 80s, you might need to get clued up on what a step workout actually is, while those of us who can recall the decade could probably do with a refresher, too.

"Indoor step workouts involve performing a variety of stepping motions on a step, or raised platform, or really anything that is elevated from the floor," explains Bord. "They provide a great cardiovascular workout, particularly using the lower body muscles and can be done at various speeds and intensities, with the option of adding weights to further challenge the session. Regular exercises such as squats and lunges can also be performed in the step alongside the basic step-ups and side-stepping movements."

All this, and usually set to a banging beat for an uplifting, fun session where you can't take yourself too seriously - trust us when we say that falling off the step is pretty much mandatory - and you have a perfect feel-good session. No step? No problem! You can literally use anything, or invest in a relatively cheap step from a range on the market, and you'll be good to go.

What are the benefits of indoor step workouts?

As with any workout we recommend at MC UK, we want to be sure that it's worth our while, both time and fitness-wise. And the great news is that a step workout more than fits the brief - let's take a look at the benefits.

1. They're accessible

Forget the usual barriers to entry - pretty much anyone can enjoy an indoor step workout, and you don't even need to leave the house.

"Many people are looking for ways to stay active at home without needing expensive equipment or a gym membership," says Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "An added benefit is that, unlike high-intensity forms of exercise, step workouts are suitable for a wide range of fitness levels, making them appealing to beginners and experienced exercisers alike."

2. They're great for heart health

"Step workouts provide a great cardiovascular workout," says Bord. "They work to increase your heart rate, getting the blood flowing around your body and boosting your fitness levels."

3. They're joint-friendly

"One of the biggest advantages of indoor step workouts is their low-impact nature, making them accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels, including those recovering from injuries," notes Clift. "Unlike high impact activities like running or jumping, step workouts are gentler on the joints while still offering significant cardiovascular benefits."

4. They're a good form of strength training

The benefits of step workouts aren't limited to pure cardio. Even without additional weights, working with your bodyweight alone provides a significant strength boost.

"Regular step workouts can help to build lower body strength, especially in the glutes, thighs, and calves," says Clift. "When combined with arm movements or light resistance, they can contribute to better overall muscular endurance and coordination."

5. They're a natural mood booster

We all know that working out is great for boosting mood, with that post-exercise buzz from all the endorphins released, and step really takes the enjoyment factor up a notch. Just try and stop yourself from having a good time in a step workout - it's pretty much impossible.

5. They're adaptable

Last, but not least, an indoor step workout lends itself perfectly to all levels of fitness. If you're a beginner, you can choose an easier workout, but seasoned exercisers can easily up the ante.

"Indoor step workouts are ideal in that they can be adapted to your own fitness levels," agrees Bord. "If you're just starting out, try a slightly lower impact session. Equally, you can progress the workouts by adding more complex and faster movements, adding in dumbbells or hand weights to compliment the lower body moves."

Try these 5 PT-approved indoor step workouts today

1. 15-minute HIIT step beginner workout

What? A cardio-based 15-minute beginner step workout to get the heart pumping.

Why? "Indoor step workouts offer a low impact but highly effective way to get your heart rate up, build endurance, and improve coordination," notes personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "They can provide an excellent cardio workout that's perfect for all fitness levels."

How long for? 15 minutes.

15 Min HIIT Step Workout for Beginners - YouTube Watch On

2. 20-minute step booty burner

What? Fire up those glutes with this 20-minute step workout - weights, optional.

Why? "We are told that sitting is the new nicotine, as we spend such a large part of our day sitting down, which weakens our glutes and compromises our lower back," explains Jenner. "Indoor step workouts alleviate this by getting you up and about and actively engaging your glutes, which are powerhouse muscles and need attention."

How long for? 20 minutes.

20-MIN. BOOTY BURNING STEP WORKOUT/ GROW YOUR GLUTES WITH A STEPPER / DUMBBELL OPTIONAL / LOW IMPACT - YouTube Watch On

3. 30-minute step bootcamp

What? Strength training and cardio conditioning combine in this half-hour bootcamp-style workout.

Why? "Step workouts such as this one combine cardio, coordination, and strength training for a full-body blast," says Jenner. "They work to get your heart rate up and build endurance, while still being low impact. Then there’s the strength element: stepping works your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, helping to build and maintain muscle."

How long for? 30 minutes.

30-MINUTE FAT BURNING STEPPER BOOTCAMP / STRENGTH & CARDIO WORKOUT/ LOW-IMPACT MODIFICATIONS - YouTube Watch On

4. 30-minute beginner step

What? A beginner-friendly 30-minute step workout that covers all the basic moves.

Why? "Stepfit with Bronwyn says what it does on the tin," says Jenner. "She offers a great variety of step workouts, including slower-paced options such as this class, if you are totally new to step."

How long for? Half an hour, done and dusted.

30 Min Beginner Step *** Front Facing *** - YouTube Watch On

5. 40-minute basic/intermediate step class with Christina Dorner

What? A basic to intermediate level step class with step royalty Christina Dorner.

Why? "Christina Dorner has a great selection of step workouts for both beginner and advanced levels," says Jenner. "They look great fun, and she will keep you energised and focussed as you work through her sessions."

How long for? A longer session, at 41 minutes.

41-Min Basic to Intermediate Step Aerobics | Cardio Step Class 132 BPM #298 - YouTube Watch On

