After a seriously effective Pilates workout you can do any time, anyplace, in ten minutes? 6 best to try today

It's official. We're hurtling towards the most crazy but wonderful time of the year, which means our time is more precious than ever. But before you cancel all your workout plans and resign yourself to planning/shopping/ wrapping/cooking (delete as appropriate) until January, hear this: 10-minute Pilates workouts can be seriously effective.

Yep, you read that right. You really don't bank 20-minute Pilates workouts, 30-minute Pilates workouts or even 60-minute long sessions to feel more flexible, stronger, and reap all the myriad mind-body benefits that Pilates offers (but of course, if you're into a longer practice we totally endorse those, too).

A 10-minute Pilates workout will reap all the benefits we associate with 2024's favourite workout. As this 2016 study shows, the practice is proven to improve postural alignment, while this study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, shows that just eight weeks of regular practice will enhance flexibility, aerobic capacity, hand grip strength (which research shows can be a significant marker of longevity) and abdominal muscular endurance.

Not only that but - arguably the most important benefit during the joyful yet stressful festive period - Pilates can provide a calming break for your frantic mind, making this the perfect time to give it a go.

"Pilates is a mindful workout that has a really positive effect on your parasympathetic nervous system and mental health," agrees physiotherapist, Pilates instructor and founder of Core LDN, Claire Mills. "Its focus on the breath and mindful movement is great for mental health, plus it's an all-round workout, challenging core, lower and upper body, flexibility and mobility."

In short, a 10-minute Pilates blast is something you shouldn't sleep on, so if you're wondering how to maintain an effective movement routine over the festive period, keep scrolling for the best Pilates workouts that you can do before anyone says Christmas cracker. You can thank us later.

Completely new to Pilates and wondering where to start? Check out our explainers on the best Pilates exercises, the best Pilates exercises for beginners, and find out exactly what Pilates does for your body, here.

10 minute Pilates workouts are ideal for boosting fitness at this time of year

Are 10-minute Pilates workouts effective?

Now we're familiar with some of the benefits of Pilates more generally, you might be asking yourself whether a 10-minute session is really effective - after all, if you're setting aside even just a short amount of time, you want to know it's worth it, right?

Well, we have good news. The experts all agree that ten minutes is enough to reap significant benefits from a Pilates practice.

"10-minute Pilates workouts are really effective in many ways," notes instructor Stacy Weeks. "They allow you to choose your favourites when you need an easy workout, while you can also up the intensity if you want a challenge. A shorter session also allows you to create variety during the week, meaning you're less likely to get bored and more motivated to show up for the next workout!"

And the science agrees: research (such as this study, published in the British Medical Journal's Open Sport & Exercise Medicine) shows that the benefits of shorter sessions of 10 minutes and less are comparable to longer workouts of 30 to 60 minutes.

However, if you want to get the most bang for your Pilates buck, our coaches suggest considering what you want to focus on, during your session. "If you want to target endurance, strength or toning of a particular area I would suggest you think of what your goal for the workout is, to ensure it is effective," advises Mills. "By targeting and focusing on one area for 10 minutes you will be doing the optimal amount of reps and sets that will maximise the muscle work and you'll be sure to get a burn."

It's important to note here, too, that when it comes to workout results, consistency trumps duration every time. "Consistency is key, and incorporating 10-minute Pilates workouts into your regular fitness routine can lead to noticeable improvements in posture, core stability, and overall well-being," notes instructor and founder of Paola's Body Barre, Paola di Lanzo. "Even short sessions can help improve your flexibility, core strength, and overall well-being. For more noticeable results, you might consider gradually increasing the frequency and duration of your workouts."

Who are 10-minute Pilates workouts best for?

While 10-minute Pilates workouts are great for everyone, from beginners to more experienced Pilates fans, it's especially well-suited to the time poor (even the busiest of us can invariably find 10 minutes in our day to move), or those who are new to exercise or returning to working out after a break or injury.

Further, a short 10-minute body blast can help us all to create new habits. "If you aren't used to exercising or have had to take a break from exercise, short sessions are a great way to get the body moving again in manageable bite size chunks," agrees Weeks. "Incorporating movement in this way also helps to create a habit, which cultivates a sense of achievement and positive mindset."

And the best bit? Once you've worked out for 10 minutes, you're highly likely to want to carry on, creating an upward spiral of mood and movement - but if you stop at 10 minutes, you'll still gain the mental health boost of having achieved your goal - so it's win, win.

A quick side note, though: if you're a total beginner, Weeks recommends working an occasional IRL class into your shcedule, if only to check your form and technique is on point. That way, you'll maximise the benefits of your home sessions.

How many 10-minute Pilates workouts should I do per week?

When it comes to frequency, with a workout this short and sweet, the sky's the limit. If you want to incorporate a gentle Pilates flow into your daily routine, go right ahead - but, as a minimum, the experts recommend rolling out that mat two to three times a week.

"To meet NHS movement guidelines, aim to accumulate 150 minutes of moderate activity per week," suggests Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "This could be broken down into 15 short Pilates sessions for example. Even if you do 10 minutes daily, these sessions build up to a consistent practice that supports both physical and mental well-being. For balance, focus on different muscle groups on different days, and try to include some form of aerobic activity during the week, if possible."

6 best 10-minute Pilates workouts, according to coaches

1. 10-minute Pilates HIIT workout

What? A short but spicy Pilates HIIT burner from social media darling Move with Nicole.

Why? When you're focusing on shorter sessions, it's not an excuse to rest on your laurels - for maximum effectiveness, you're going to have to work. This workout combines classical Pilates with HIIT for a full-body burn.

How long? No surprises here, it's 10 minutes.

10 MIN PILATES HIIT WORKOUT | Full Body Sculpt (Warm Up & Cool Down Included) - YouTube Watch On

2. Lottie Murphy's 10-minute Pilates for desk posture workout

What? A mobilising Pilates flow for all us desk-bound workers.

Why? "Lottie Murphy's 10-minute Pilates for better posture is a favourite of mine," says Warburton. "It focuses on spinal mobility and flexibility, helping to counteract desk posture and improve back strength."

How long? We're sensing a theme here - 10 minutes.

Pilates For Desk Posture | 10 Minute Break | Lottie Murphy - YouTube Watch On

3. 10-minute Pilates core strength

What? Core strength is at the centre of every Pilates move, and this workout works the whole core, from abs and obliques to those all-important deep core muscles.

Why? "This workout is efficient and energising, offering an excellent way to build core stability and strength in a short session," notes Warburton. "To reap the rewards of a brief workout, it's good to focus on one element in particular - here, it's all about the core."

How long? You guessed it: 10 minutes.

10 min Pilates Abs Workout | Low Impact Daily Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. Jessica Valent's 10-minute beginners Pilates workout

What? A succinct yet comprehensive beginner's guide to the fundamantals of a good Pialtes practice.

Why? Weeks recommends physical therapist and Pilates instructor Jessica Valent's workouts generally, and this beginners session covers all the basics you'll need to start your practice with good form.

How long? Again, 10 minutes.

Pilates for Beginners - 10 Minute Pilates Workout! - YouTube Watch On

5. Lidia Mera's 10-minute full-body Pilates

What? Think you can't get a full body workout in 10 minutes? Think again. This class will target all the main muscle groups.

Why? While it's good to focus on different body parts, sometimes you just need a full-body reset, especially if you've been hunched over a desk all day.

How long? Needless to say, this one is also 10 minutes.

10MIN full body pilates workout (no equipment) | LIDIAVMERA - YouTube Watch On

6. Move with Nicole's 10-minute booty burn

What? A brief bum burner for the glutes - you might think 10 minutes has never gone so slowly.

Why? "Move With Nicole offers a 10-minute glutes and legs workout that’s gentle but challenging, perfect for targeting lower body strength," says Warburton.

How long? A short but feels so long 10 minutes.

10 MIN BOOTY BURN WORKOUT || At-home Pilates - YouTube Watch On

Is 10 minutes of Pilates really enough? "While a single 10-minute session may not seem like a full workout, it’s often more impactful than it appears," notes Warburton. "A focused 10-minute Pilates workout can effectively target a specific muscle group, helping build strength, endurance, and flexibility when practised consistently. "Over time, these exercise snacks help to establish a routine that strengthens targeted areas, improves posture, and enhances body awareness. As Joseph Pilates himself once said: “In 10 sessions you will feel the difference, in 20 you will see the difference, and in 30 you’ll have a whole new body."