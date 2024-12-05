You don't need hours or a gym to build core strength - 7 PT-approved ab home workouts under 30 minutes

Brace yourselves: come the new year, you'll be inundated with offers from your local gym. And we get it - going to the gym to workout suits lots of folks, helping to keep us accountable and making it simple and easy to follow a tailored exercise programme. But if, like us, you prefer to get your sweat on away from the watchful eyes of trainers and other gymgoers, we have great news: you really can improve your fitness (and specifically your core strength) without leaving the house with the best core home workouts under 30 minutes.

This kind of session just so happens to be perfect for this time of year when many of us are away visiting friends and family, or gyms and studios are closed for a festive break. One of the easiest types of strength exercise to do from home, the classic core workout is an enduring favourite, practically made for doing at home and in a short space of time as so many moves don't require equipment.

"Core activations are perfect for building strength from home," agrees personal trainer and founder of Dare To Be Fit, Grace Reuben. "They don’t require machines or weights, and moves like planks, leg raises, and Russian twists target your abdominal and lower back muscles effectively for all-over core strengthening."

If you're wondering why you should bother with the best core home workouts (and hear us when we say, at this time of year, we totally get it), the science might help convince you that it's time to include some ab work in your exercise rotation. Studies (such as this one, published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine) consistently show that, in addition to the bragging rights of having a super strong mid-section, there are legitimate real-life benefits for all of us, too, from improved balance and flexibility to fewer injuries and less low back pain.

However, it is important to note at this point that if you're hoping to spot-train your midsection, you're going to be disappointed. While it's possible to work on strengthening your core muscles specifically, it's not realistic to think you'll see results in one area of the body. Visible abs are a result of an interplay of diet, lifestyle, genetics and more - so it's worth seeking motivation outside of the purely aesthetic if you want to remain consistent with your habits (in other words, don't stop working out because you don't look any different - your body and mind will absolutely be benefitting).

With this in mind, we've mined the collective knowledge of top PTs to bring you the best home workouts for core strength that you can do in under half an hour - doable no matter where you are this festive season. Only got 20 minutes? Check out our guide to the best home core workouts under 20 minutes. Rather than do singular exercises than entire workouts? We've got expert-approved features on the best core exercises, best standing core exercises, and best core strengthening exercises, here. New to the whole workout thing? One of the best resistance band core workouts for beginners is a great place to start.

7 best home workouts under 30 minutes to boost core strength fast, according to PTs

What is a home workout for core strength?

The good news is that it couldn't be simpler to activate a core burn at home. While there are lots of core-specific home workouts on offer these days (shout out to lockdown), it's also worth bearing in mind that any more general strength class, when performed correctly, is likely to incorporate core-engaging moves. For example, even simply walking on the spot requires a degree of core activation to keep you stable and well-balanced.

However, if you're after deeper engagement, a workout that includes moves such as planks, dead bugs, mountain climbers and even squats will activate all the muscles that comprise the core. And by this, we mean what we traditionally think of as our abs, deep abs, obliques, glutes, pelvic floor and more - essentially, all the muscles that wrap around and support our spines.

What are the benefits of a home workout for core strength?

Usually a dedicated gym goer? Don't sleep on the benefits of the humble at-home core strength workout.

"Good core strength isn't just a nice to have, says Abby Watkins, PT at OriGym. "It's important for a strong posture, to prevents injuries, and it can improve overall athletic performance. Core muscles like the abs, obliques, lower back, and pelvis, help with all the daily movements you make, making it crucial for functional fitness. Additionally, with a strong core, you'll experience better stability and mobility in your daily activities and sports. It can also reduce back pain and improve coordination."

And the cherry on top of a home core workout? Accessibility. "Hopping on to the mat in your own home, where you can play your own music, wear your favourite kit, follow a workout of your choosing followed by a shower in your own comfortable bathroom is so much more appealing (especially at this time of year) than packing a bag, commuting to the gym and then queuing for the weights," notes trainer and founder of Caroline's Circuits, Caroline Idiens.

Can we really boost core strength from home in 30 minutes?

Time and energy are precious at this time of year, more so than ever - so, if you're going to set aside even ten minutes to workout, we want you to know that it's worth it. When it comes to the question of whether home workouts are really effective for boosting core strength, all our experts were emphatic in their responses.

"Home workouts can absolutely help boost your core strength," says Watkins. "Core exercises like planks, legs raises, and bridges don't require a gym or even any expensive equipment to do and performing these exercises frequently will help you build a stronger and more stable core. With whatever space you have and just a mat, you'll be able to activate the major muscles in your core, which over time can improve posture, balance and functional strength."

Plus, 30 minutes of exercise a day is doable enough not to seem daunting while being the exact amount of time the NHS website recommends for keeping fit and healthy. Win, win.

Who are home workouts for core strength best for?

Want more great news? Home core workouts are suitable for just about everyone. But some of us in particular will benefit more - namely, time-poor, busy types (that's all of us, then!)

"Home core workouts are perfect for people looking to improve their fitness who don't want to worry about getting to the gym," Watkins tells MC UK. "Whether you're a beginner or have advanced levels of fitness, exercises can be modified to suit your ability. It doesn't matter whether you have a busy schedule, children, or enjoy your privacy, you can find a way for it to benefit you! You can literally do them whenever you're able to, making them ideal for those with time constraints, who may find it difficult to commit to a gym routine."

7 best home workouts to boost core strength

1. 5-minute daily abs workout from MadFit

What? A no-equipment, short and spicy ab routine from MadFit.

Why? A total core routine, this workout is super quick and easy to work into your day, plus it's balanced and short enough to be done daily, should you wish. While it's short, don't be tempted to rush through the moves - to get the most bang for your buck, slower movements increase the time under tension for more burn (and results).

How long for? Five minutes and you're done.

5 MIN DAILY ABS WORKOUT - At Home Total Core Routine - YouTube Watch On

2. 5-minute abs finisher with Kaleigh Cohen Strength

What? Another no-equipment, five minute ab blaster from Kaleigh Cohen Strength.

Why? This workout will challenge abs and obliques with a range of moves including the classic plank - a favourite of our experts. "A plank is an excellent core move," notes personal trainer Lily-Jayne Hagans. "Make sure you keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core and glutes. This strengthens the entire core."

How long for? Five minutes, done and dusted.

5-minute ABS FINISHER! | Add-on to ANY workout! | INTENSE - YouTube Watch On

3. 10-minute ab workout with Caroline Girvan

What? A slightly longer (but still totally do-able) ten minute routine from internet favourite Caroline Girvan.

Why? We love Girvan's workouts, with their focus on consistency and technique over visible results. This workout has three variations on the humble bicycle crunch, and it's a proper burner. "Bicycle crunches engage multiple core muscle groups and are more effective than a standard crunch, as they activate the transverse (deeper core stabilising) muscles," notes PT and health coach Edwina Jenner. "Additionally, the leg lowers in this workout train the rectus muscle through a greater range of motion with increased load, for a more advanced move."

How long for? 10 minutes.

10 Min AB WORKOUT with No Equipment (NOT abs in ten minutes) - YouTube Watch On

4. 15-minute lower abs routine from Move with Nicole

What? A 15-minute Pilates-style lower ab routine from Move with Nicole.

Why? It's no secret that core strength is at the heart of a Pilates practice, so if you're looking to improve yours, it makes sense to start with some Pilates moves. New level of core strength, unlocked.

How long for? Just 15 minutes.

15 MIN LOWER ABS WORKOUT || At- Home Pilates (Intermediate) - YouTube Watch On

5. 15-minute intermediate abs from MadFit

What? A more intense 15-minute class, suitable for those with some core strength already. Beginners - you might want to work up to this one!

Why? The minimal rests turn this workout into a sweat and strength session - trust us when we say you'll raise your heart rate! There's a good mix of front-lying and supine moves, for a neck-friendly workout.

How long for? Again, 15 minutes.

15 MIN AB WORKOUT - No Equipment (Sixpack Abs) - YouTube Watch On

6. Advanced 30-minute ab burner with Heather Robertson

What? An advanced 30-minute ab burner from YouTube trainer Heather Robertson.

Why? If you're committed to maintaining your fitness over the festive break, try this advanced session from Heather Robertson. Not one to do every day, you'll need dumbells, a stability ball and mat to get the most out of this class. Enjoy!

How long for? Half an hour, and you're free to go about your day.

Killer ABS WORKOUT // Advanced 30 Minute Ab Burner - YouTube Watch On

7. 30-minute standing abs

What? A 30-minute standing abs and core workout.

Why? Standing core moves are just as effective as their lying down counterparts - and way easier on our necks. ".Standing core strength workouts are especially beneficial for women who may suffer with lower back pain, poor posture and balance," says Idiens. "Building core strength is essential for stability, balance, posture, and overall functional fitness, and standing core moves support these goals."

How long for? Another half an hour workout.

30 MIN STANDING ABS WORKOUT WEIGHTS | Intense Cardio All Standing | Boxing | HIIT | Strong Arms - YouTube Watch On

