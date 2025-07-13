The Euros Are Back – Meet the Powerhouse Lionesses Battling It Out To Win The Trophy This Year

The wait is finally over, with the UEFA 2025 Women's Euros off to a flying start. As you read this, sixteen teams are going head to head in the group stages in Switzerland with the hopes of taking home the cup.

Managed by Sarina Wiegman CBE, the England Women's team has had something of a shake-up since they last played in a major tournament, with shock retirements from former Vice Captain Mary Earps and attacking midfielder Fran Kirby, as well as a withdrawal from selection from former Captain Millie Bright.

That said, the squad of 23 has some seasoned players alongside newer talent.

Speaking to Sky News, Wiegman said: "This group is a very well-balanced mix of players with multiple tournaments on their CVs and also those that will make their tournament debuts. I am excited to see what we are capable of this summer."

"At the same time, I do feel for those who have just missed out. I can only name 23, but there are more players who have been so important to us on our journey to Switzerland. We would not be here without them."

Keen to learn more about this year's team and which Lionesses to watch out for on the pitch? Keep scrolling, as we've shared the squad that started for their match against France below. And bookmark your calendars for 8 pm this evening, for their next match.

Goalkeepers:

1. Hannah Hampton

Bib number: 1.

Age: 24 years old.

About: One of the goalkeepers who was selected for the 2022 Euros squad, Hannah plays for Chelsea and has replaced Mary Earps in goal for England this tournament. Born in Birmingham, she's played for Stoke City, Birmingham City, and Aston Villa.

Defenders:

2. Lucy Bronze

Bib number: 2.

Age: 33 years old.

About: Even if you're not a football fan, you'll likely know who Lucy Bronze is. Born in Northumberland, she's played for a whole handful of clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Lyon, and is easily one of the most celebrated and household names of the current Lionesses line-up.

She's represented her home country for a mind-boggling total of 133 games and was a pivotal part of England's 2022 Euros win, scoring an all-important goal against Sweden in the semi-final.

3. Alex Greenwood

Bib number: 5.

Age: 31 years old.

About: Greenwood has come a long way since 2015, when she made history as the youngest member of England's squad at the World Cup. She hit 100 caps for England at their first game of the Euros 2025 tournament against France last week and was a crucial part of England's Euros 2022 win. She's played for Everton, Manchester United, and Lyon in the past, and is currently the captain of Manchester City, where she's often praised for her composed leadership, equanimity on the ball, and versatility.

Jess Carter

Bib number: 16.

Age: 27 years old.

About: Carter was another of the Lionesses team who won the Euros back in 2022, and was on the starting line-up for five of England's six 2023 World Cup matches, too. A reliable and trustworthy defender, she's played for Birmingham City, Chelsea and Gotham FC, where she's won domestic titles including the Women's Super League, FA Cups and League Cups.

Leah Williamson

Bib number: 6.

Age: 28 years old.

About: Leah Williamson is something of a legend in the women's football sphere - and for good reason. She's an enormously skilled player and was awarded an OBE in 2022 as a result. The Lionesses' team captain, she's spent the majority of her career at Arsenal, winning the Women's Super League and UEFA Women's Champions League with the club.

Midfielders:

Keira Walsh

Bib number: 4.

Age: 28 years old.

About: Walsh represented her country from the age of 12, setting records in 2018 as the youngest ever England Women's Captain at the age of just 21. She's played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Chelsea, winning multiple awards - including the FA Cup three times and the Continental League Cup an impressive four times - in the process. A skilled and seasoned player, she's won multiple awards personally, too, including player of the match in the Euro 2022 final and FIFA FIFPRO's Women's World 11 for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024.

Georgia Stanway

Bib number: 8.

Age: 26 years old.

About: You'll likely remember Stanway from that Euro 2022 quarter-final goal, where she scored against Spain to help the Lionesses reach the final. A versatile footballer who has played for Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, she's known for playing in both midfielder and forward positions. Another fun - and unexpected - fact about Stanway? She's a tattoo artist in her spare time, too, and is even thought to have given some of her teammates tattoos.

Attackers:

Beth Mead

Bib number: 9.

Age: 30 years old.

About: Mead truly comes into her own upfront, and was the first women's footballer ever to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year back in 2022. That same year, she won the Golden Boot - one of the highest footballing accolades and the award given to the leading goal scorer in a football competition or season - and Player of the Tournament during the Euros. Need more convincing? Mead scored 77 goals in 78 games for Sunderland when she played for them, since moving to Arsenal and setting a whole host of club records.

Lauren James

Bib number: 7.

Age: 23 years old.

About: Born in Lambeth, Lauren was first called up for the England squad in 2020. She's played for Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, and she ended her first season in 2018 as Manchester United's top scorer. Another fun fact for you? Lauren's older brother Reece plays regularly fo the England men's squad. A talented family.

Lauren Hemp

Bib number: 11.

Age: 24 years old.

About: A winger and striker, Hemp has an impressive career history despite only being 24. Starting her career at Bristol City and moving on to Manchester City, she made her debut for England in 2019. She won the England Young Player of the Year award in 2017 and helped the Lionesses to win the Arnold Clark Cup in 2022, which led to her being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours for her services to association football.

Alessia Russo:

Bib number: 23.

Age: 26 years old.

About: Another Arsenal player, Russo has previously played for Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United and made her England debut in 2020. Known for her unexpected and impressive goals during the Euros 2022 competition - the most standout being her iconic back-heel finish - Russo is a skilled forward and striker. She was awarded Goal of the Tournament and the Bronze Boot as a result.

