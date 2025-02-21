Not sure what to wear to Reformer Pilates? 12 fashionable and functional picks to level up your next workout
These outfit formulas are your key to a comfortable Reformer class.
If you're wondering what to wear to Reformer Pilates, you're certainly not alone. The term is at breakout search on Google (meaning it's being searched more than ever), proving not only how popular the workout is, but also how tricky it can be to know which are the best Pilates clothes to wear.
I've been regularly practising Reformer Pilates for a couple of years now, and can safely say that being in the wrong gear has the power to break a workout. Don't be fooled into thinking that just because Reformer is lower impact you can get away with wearing any old thing - I've learnt the hard way that many items are not suitable for twisting every which way on the carriage.
"When it comes to Reformer Pilates, what you wear can really impact your workout experience. Practicality and comfort are key, especially as the movements can be quite dynamic and require both flexibility and stability," says Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of the dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates.
Alongside my own recommendations and the pieces of kit that the Marie Claire UK team's regular Reformer-goers swear by, I also asked Deville (who is an expert on all things Reformer and mat Pilates - including exactly what you should wear) the items she wears time and time again.
But fear not, we're not about to tell you to spend a fortune on kit. "Ultimately, the best Reformer Pilates wardrobe is one that makes you feel confident, supported, and free to move, so you can get the most out of every session," explains Deville, and I couldn't agree more.
As well as highlighting Deville's favourite brands, and the ones team MC UK wears day in, day out, I've broken it down by category so you can easily find an outfit that suits your personal style and will make you feel and perform at your best. And rest assured, every item in this guide is up to whatever type of workout you throw at it - whether that be a gentle fifteen-minute session or a hardcore high intensity Reformer class.
What are the most important items for a Reformer Pilates class?
Deville's personal favourite brands include Adanola, ALO, lululemon, the Sweaty Betty Power range, "and a little brand called JILLA which I love," she shares. There's really no going wrong with pieces from any of these activewear brands, but I've highlighted a few star pieces below that are particularly good for Reformer.
But it's not just about the stylish sets - you have to have the right accessories too. "Grip socks are often recommended for Reformer Pilates, and for good reason; they help prevent slipping and can offer a little extra grip when you're pushing off the footbar or stabilising in standing moves," explains Deville. "Soxygen is a fantastic brand for this - their socks are supremely comfortable (like next-level comfy feet), stylish and durable."
And once you've nailed your core outfit, you can think about layers. "Layering is another aspect to consider. I often start a session in a long-sleeve top or light jumper, which I can remove once I warm up. You want pieces that are easy to slip off without disrupting your flow," says Deville. Adanola has a host of matching loungewear sets, jumpers, and trackies that are brilliant in the winter or early mornings when it's too cold to wear just your Reformer kit when travelling to and from classes.
"Quality and longevity are also non-negotiables for me," says Deville. "Activewear needs to withstand frequent washing without fading, sagging, or losing shape. I avoid tumble drying and never use fabric softener - both can compromise elasticity and performance. Washing at 30 degrees helps keep my kit in top condition for longer," she shares. With these top tips and a host of reliable brands in your wardrobe, you're all set for a perfect Reformer class.
What to wear to Reformer Pilates: For the all black lover
If you like to keep things simple and sleek, this all-black outfit combo will serve you very well. As well as being endlessly versatile (and stylish enough to wear to brunch after your Reformer class) each piece can withstand a sweaty and dynamic workout.
Adanola Ultimate Leggings
"For leggings and sports bras, I swear by Adanola. Their sets offer a snug, supportive fit that holds you in all the right places, while still allowing complete freedom of movement," says Deville. "This is essential when you're flowing through exercises like lunges on the carriage or challenging core work with straps. You need to feel secure but not restricted.
"I am really fussy about waistbands on my leggings, they need to have a clean finish with no dramatic pulling in or drawstring. Breathability is also vital - nobody wants to feel overheated halfway through a session - and Adanola delivers on that front too."
Vuori All The Feels Tank
Vuori activewear is truly luxe, and it features four way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric - ideal for a Reformer workout. This longline tank is light and breathable but also offers a bit more coverage than just a sports bra, without the oppressiveness of a long sleeve workout top. If you have a smaller chest you can also wear this without the need for a bra underneath, and I think it's chic enough to wear out and about during the warmer months too.
Alo Women's Throwback Barre Sock
Alo socks are expensive, but I can attest to the fact that they really are worth it. If you invest in just a couple of pairs they will easily see you through countless workouts thanks to the high quality and how well they wash. I love a longer sock that I can tuck my leggings into and these have a nice tight fit that keeps your feet supported, and they also look great with trainers when travelling to and from classes. Alo also has cute grippy barre socks - which I regularly wear for Reformer - if you're after the balletcore look.
Sweaty Betty Spirit Restored Yoga Bra
I typically wear the same style of sports bra for all types of exercise to ensure my chest feels adequately supported, but if you want something with less hold for your Pilates workouts, this Sweaty Betty bra will fit the bill. Thanks to its seamless finish and removable padding, it can be layered under pretty much anything else in your wardrobe, and of course it wicks sweat brilliantly. It also has a slightly longer cut than some other Pilates bras, so offers that bit more coverage if you want it.
What to wear to Reformer Pilates: For a pop of colour
If you prefer a colourful workout outfit, we've got that covered too. There are no rules about how bright and bold you can go for a Reformer class, so it's nice to have fun with it. I also find that a vibrant look gets me in the mood to work out. You can wear these pieces together, or mix and match with your plain black buys for a middle ground.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
It's no secret that lululemon's Align leggings are some of the best workout leggings money can buy. But they're especially good for Reformer because they're designed for low-impact workouts, so have all the features you need. This pair has a supportive high waistband with a pocket for keys or a card, a buttery-soft, weightless finish that offers plenty of stretch and movement, lots of breathability, and added Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention. Go for one of the bright colourways or keep it slightly more versatile with a black or brown.
Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra
This Gymshark bra is by far my favourite one I own. It's extremely supportive, soft, and stretchy, and it wicks sweat like no other. If I could, I'd wear it every day. It has seen me through years of Reformer classes and always keeps me feeling comfortable and secure no matter which moves I'm doing. Plus, I think the sweet ruched design is extra stylish. If you have a smaller chest you may not get on with this as well, since it has a padded, structured shape that might not be necessary if you don't require as much support, but I guarantee those with bigger boobs will love it.
Oner Active Mellow Rib T-Shirt
Oner Active has countless Pilates pieces on offer, from hard-working leggings to chic shrugs. This soft-touch top is designed to have a second-skin feel, so it's great for those who like to keep cool during their workouts or dislike compression fabrics. It may not be as sweat-wicking as other types of top, but it is more than suitable for low-impact workouts like Pilates. Plus, I love this sweet pink colour that isn't too overpowering in your outfit. It can also be worn as a layering piece if you prefer to work out in just your sports bra.
Sweaty Betty Reformer Ankle Gripper Sock
Grip socks are an essential piece of kit, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. Sweaty Betty grip socks come in a pack of two, with two equally as fun colourways that will liven up any workout look. They're made from a soft organic cotton blend and a built-in anti-blister heel panel and arch support to keep you comfortable during your Reformer class and travelling to and from.
What to wear to Reformer Pilates: For the print fans
You might be surprised by how wearable patterned Pilates clothes can be - just look at our edit of leopard print activewear. Of course, you can wear an all-printed ensemble if you feel like it, but we've included a plainer top in the mix to make the look slightly more wearable and versatile.
Bam Enduro High Waisted Crossover 7/8 Leggings
"I exercise almost exclusively in leggings that boast the most compression, as I feel far more secure when I haven’t got to worry about a rolling waistband. However, I recently found out that there is one exception to my self-set rule: the Bam crossover leggings," says MC UK's News Editor, Jadie Troy Pryde.
"Not only are they incredibly soft, they fit like a slinky glove. The material is thick enough to offer support but also has a good amount of stretch to flatter your shape. They’re now my go-to for a reformer pilates class as they’re so comfy, and I love the sculpting V-design waistband."
Sweaty Betty Power 6" Cycling Shorts
If you're a fan of Sweaty Betty leggings, you'll love the shorts too. Perfect for a summer workout (or if, like me, you get very hot during Pilates) they will keep you cool and comfortable. These are from Deville's favourite Power collection, and they feature handy pockets, a bum sculpting fit, an adjustable draw chord, and sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric. This leopard print pattern is one of my personal favourites, as it's unique but wearable thanks to the darker palette.
Adanola Ultimate Short Sleeve Top
Deville swears by Adanola kit, and this top is one of the most versatile investments you can make from the brand. The plainer design, though slightly less interesting, makes it ideal for pairing with patterned bottoms. It has a compressive active fit, as well as a four-way stretch for optimal movement. And at under £33, it's a pretty affordable investment too.
Free People Buti Buti Grip Socks
Who says you have to reserve your patterns for your clothes? Since socks are one of the most vital parts of your Reformer look, it only makes sense to make them a focal point. Not only do these socks look good, but they have ample grip to keep you firmly on that carriage. They also come at a reasonable price point compared to other socks on the market.
Do you wear shoes for Reformer Pilates?
No, you don't wear shoes for Reformer. Since you're standing on the carriage and moving around, studios will recommend (or require) that you wear grippy socks. However, you can also practise barefoot in some studios, or if you're working out from home.
"I don’t always wear socks," says Deville. "For more advanced, dynamic sequences, I prefer bare feet. It gives me better feedback from the Reformer and helps with balance and stability, especially in moves requiring control like standing splits or plank pikes."
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
