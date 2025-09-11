Rowing Machine Workouts are Trending as *The* Most Effective Form of Cardio - 5 To Try a PT Does Themself

For far too long, running (no shade) has been heralded as the most effective form of cardio, with the many science-backed advantages that this easily accessible form of exercise can bring. But it turns out that rowing machine workouts could be just as effective at improving your cardiovascular endurance, by supercharging your heart health and muscle strength with every stroke.

Confirming this suspicion, Abbie Watkins, personal trainer at OriGym , says: "Rowing is one of the most effective forms of cardio. It gets your heart pumping by working both your upper and lower body, which means you burn more calories compared to exercises that focus on just one area. Because rowing combines strength and cardio, it helps improve your endurance. Plus, it’s low-impact, so you get all the heart health benefits without putting too much excess stress on your joints." So whether you row steadily or do intervals, it's a great way to improve your fitness and fast.

But there are more benefits to rowing than might meet the eye. Unlike an exercise bike you might use in the gym, a stairmaster or treadmill, a rowing machine works out your upper and lower body simultaneously, with the American Fitness Professionals Association stating that the average rowing stroke consists of 65–75% leg work and 25–35% upper body work. While a 2014 study found that eight weeks of regular rowing could improve pain in the lumbar, elbow, shoulder, and knee joints by 30%.

With all these benefits, it’s no wonder that rowing workouts have been on the up. If you're looking to improve your cardio fitness — whether this is at home on one of the best rowing machines or you plan on heading to the gym to get your fix — there are many rowing machine workouts you can do that will put you through your paces and teach you the correct rowing form if you’re unsure of where to start. Just keep scrolling to discover them.

Best rowing machine workouts to boost muscle and cardio fitness in tandem

What is a rowing machine workout?

If you've ever rowed a boat IRL (and who knows, maybe you have?), a rowing machine workout recreates a similar movement pattern, just on a static machine. The full-body rowing machine workout may include a warm-up, cool down and be divided into splits, encouraging you to work to a certain time or pace.

"Rowing machine workouts are the perfect full-body exercise, stimulating your legs, core, back, and arms in an exercise that combines strength and cardio," Watkins explains. "One of the best things about a rowing machine workout is that it’s low-impact, but efficient, helping you to improve your overall fitness, burn calories and build muscle at the same time."

What are the benefits of rowing machine workouts?

Rowing machine workouts are packed with loads of benefits.

"They give you a full-body workout that hits multiple muscle groups at once," Watkins highlights. "It’s also low-impact, so it’s easier on your joints than running, for example. It also boosts your heart health and helps burn calories, making it great for weight loss and overall fitness. Because it’s such a versatile workout, you can go easy or really push yourself, so it works whether you’re just starting out or looking to level up your workout plan," the PT adds.

According to celebrity trainer Michael Bahh, rowing is one of the most "efficient" forms of training because it’s both cardiovascular and strength-building. "Each stroke works over 85% of your muscles as your legs drive, your core stabilises, and your arms finish the movement, so you’re building lean muscle while improving heart health," he says.

The expert also mentions that rowing actually burns more calories per minute than cycling and almost as much as running, but with far less impact on your joints. "Olympic rowers have some of the highest recorded VO₂ max levels of any athletes in the world, meaning this exercise truly pushes cardiovascular limits," he highlights.

Rowing can also do wonders for your posture by strengthening the posterior chain and boosting your mental health, thanks to its rhythmic, meditative movement.

While a 2013 article found that rowing (either by using boats on water or indoor ergometers) can prevent metabolic syndromes, like cardiovascular diseases, such as high blood pressure, impaired fasting glucose, and high triglyceride levels (a type of blood fat). The same study also showed it can prevent sarcopenia in senior people.

Who are rowing machine workouts best for?

In Bahh's eyes, indoor rowing workouts can be suitable for the masses. He mentions that they are easy for beginners as they are "easy to learn, low-impact, and build fitness quickly", while also being ideal for busy professionals as they are "time-efficient, with just 15-minute sessions delivering benefits". And as for advanced athletes? "Rowing workouts can boost endurance, power, and race conditioning," Bahh says.

Of course, as Watkins rightly flags, this type of cardio workout can also be perfect for those recovering from injury. "As they are low-impact and work a range of different muscle groups, they can be a great option for people who are new to the gym, or for people who are using the gym to recover from injuries."

A 2015 study highlights that indoor rowing workouts can also be beneficial for visually impaired people who might have low physical fitness.

5 of the best rowing machine workouts

1. Shane Farmer Rowing Technique Tutorial

What? If you're new to indoor rowing workouts, then this drill video is the best place to start.

Why? “This isn’t a workout, but it is a great video for those looking to improve their form and efficiency with some drills," explains Vito Ligorio, personal trainer at PureGym London.

How long? 1 minute.

Rowing Tips for CrossFit - Shane Farmer Drills - YouTube Watch On

2. Dark Horse Rowing Workout for Beginners

What? Take things up a notch with a rowing workout that will put you through your paces, teaching you how to make the most of each row.

Why? “This is a great workout for learning how to pace your rowing and building confidence with the technique involved,” Ligorio says.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Minute Beginner Rowing Workout - Mindset, Focus, and Control Learn to Row - YouTube Watch On

3. British Rowing Row Along

What? Designed by British Rowing, which is responsible for the training and development of beginner rowers to high-performance Olympic and Paralympic athletes, this workout takes you through three different intensity levels.

Why? "This workout is designed for improving endurance while also putting a focus on technique, thanks to the great commentary and form cues," Ligorio says.

How long? 20 minutes.

Go Row Indoor 20-minute workout - The original workout - YouTube Watch On

4. RowAlong's Pyramid Intervals Workout

What? If you're looking for something a bit longer, try out this 27-minute row a long, which encourages you to hit different strokes per minute.

Why? "The changing interval lengths keep motivation high, while also challenging stamina and power," Ligorio says.

How long? 27 minutes

27 Minute Pyramid Rowing Workout - from 20 to 30spm and back - YouTube Watch On

5. Training Tall HIIT Rowing Workout

What? Love a HIIT workout? Then this beginner rowing session is just the thing for you.

Why? "This is an intense workout, but one that includes varied intervals of tough and light rowing for increased fitness gains," Ligorio says.

How long? 30 minutes.

The BEST 30-Minute Beginner Rowing Workout [FOLLOW ALONG] - YouTube Watch On

