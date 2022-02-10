8 best rowing machines to take your home gym to the next level

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fitness motivation, well, dwindling? It's time to step things up a notch...

Rowing machines are one of the most underrated pieces of equipment when it comes to working out. Why? Because they utilise more muscles than any other machine, boost heart health, and build all-important strength, too.

Obviously not everyone lives close to a river, so an at-home rowing machine, for most, is the only option. Lucky, then, that the 2022 versions of at-home rowers promise to be as good as the IRL experience.

Take the Hydrow rowing machine, for example, which uses a unique electromagnetic drag mechanism with computer-controlled resistance and ultra-smooth motion to replicate the feeling of being in the water. It’s pretty uncanny, and both a smooth and quiet ride.

Alongside the best treadmills, the best spin bikes and the best home workout equipment, a rowing machine might just be the missing puzzle piece to take your home gym(/garage) to the next level. Keep scrolling for all your unanswered questions about the underdog of the fitness world, and check out our top picks for you to shop.

Are rowing machines good exercise?

In a word: yes. Rowing is one of the best all-round workouts you can do, engaging far more muscles than the likes of running, weight training, or Pilates.

Not only do the machines make you utilise both upper and lower body strength with every stroke, they’re one of the best ways to strengthen and tone your muscles while also improving your endurance, too. In fact, one American Fitness Professionals Association study reported that the motion of rowing works your legs 65% of the time and your arms and upper body 35%. If you are wondering what main muscle groups the workout will target, think arms, obliques, glutes, calves and more.

The best news? These machines can be used by people of all different fitness requirements, as the low impact workout promises not to put added stress on your joints. Just make sure to ease into more intense sessions when you’re first starting out.

Not forgetting the mental health benefits, of course. Sure, being out on the open water will bring peace and clarity, but even rowing from home can help your mind switch off. This is all thanks to the repetitive movement of the exercise, meaning you don’t have to think too much about what you are doing. Instead, simply focus on the smooth, gliding motion and finding inner calm.

Where to buy rowing machines?

Like what you’re hearing? We’ve rounded up the best rowing machines to buy now. We’ve included everything – from the best value for money, to the most stylish designs that will look sleek in your home.

