So, you’re in the market for a new yoga mat. Not sure if dropping the cash is really worth it? Think of it this way: you wouldn’t do jumping jacks without a sports bra, so why do a floor-based yoga session without support for your joints?

Yoga mats are specifically designed to provide your workouts with adequate ground cushioning to support your muscles, tendons and joints and prevent you from getting injured. Now we’ve convinced you that they’re worth your hard-earned cash, let us share our ranking of the best brands on the market to invest in.

Whether you’re a dedicated yogi who starts every day with a sun salutation or a runner using yin to stretch out your stressed hips, there’s a mat for every type of flow. Here, we’ll talk you through our picks of the best, for every type of yoga class and every budget, big or small.

Everyone’s asking: what’s the difference between a yoga mat and an exercise mat?

A fair question. Yoga mats, generally speaking, are thinner than exercise mats. They’re designed for floor-based flows, crows and vinyasa, rather than higher intensity exercise, which needs a little more cushioning.

Your standard yoga mats also normally have more grip on their undersides, to make sure they stay put whilst you’re flowing from downward to upward dog. These are small technicalities, but if you practice home workouts and yoga a lot (and can afford two mats), it may be worth investing.

Which yoga mat is best for me?

This depends on what you’ll be using your mat for, and how often. If you’re a keen yogi who’ll be regularly practicing yoga for sleep insomnia, power and hot flows on your new purchase, spending a little more and investing in one of the pricier mats will probably be worth your money.

On the other hand, if you have recurring weaknesses or injury problems, more padded, specialist mats could save you from pain. Whatever your need, keep scrolling: there’s a mat for everyone.

10 best yoga mats available to buy now

1. Best Lululemon yoga mat: The Reversible (Big) Mat

Fun fact: team LL made this mat extra long and wide for those times when you just really feel like a good stretch. The natural rubber base gives you juicy cushioning and the polyurethane top layer also absorbs any moisture (read: sweat) to make sure you can still get a good grip during the hottest of flows. Extra big, extra cushioned yoga base? Don’t mind if we do.

£68.00, lululemon.co.uk

2. Best Sweaty Betty yoga mat: Super Grip Yoga Mat

First up: this mat is aesthetically gorgeous in a deep earth red colourway. Secondly, with a name like ‘super grip’, you can only imagine that it’s really rather good. It’s got a–yep, you guessed it—particularly sturdy grip thanks to the latex material and a strong rubber base, too, which means you won’t be slipping anytime soon. Plus, it’s lightweight at just 2kg, and boasts eco wins, being both biodegradable and eco-friendly. The floor is yours.

£65.00, sweatybetty.co.uk

3. Best yoga mat for bad knees: Manduka PRO yoga mat

On the higher end of the price points, but you can see why. A household name in the yoga brand sphere, Manduka, have been making premium yoga mats since 1997 that, they say, boast ‘superior performance and an elevated practice’. Buy for supportive cushioning, top-end joint support and protection and serious comfort, plus a product lifetime guarantee.

£100, yogafish.co.uk

4. Best yoga mat for sweaty hands: Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

If you’re a hot yoga fan or someone who sweats a lot during exercise (which, FYI, is totally normal) then you’ll love this Gaiam mat. It’s 6mm thick (aka, thick) meaning loads of cushioned support, plus topped with a sticky non-slip textured surface to make sure you’ve got the best grip. Plus, you’ll get a lifetime guarantee with every purchase so needn’t worry about having to buy again in a few years. Your bank balance—and the environment—are thanking you.

£39.99, johnlewis.com

5. Best eco-friendly yoga mat: Yogi Bare Paws

Shop local and support independent businesses (and, again, the planet) with this Yogi Bare mat. Not only is it made from all-natural rubber sourced from sustainable forest, but it’s free from animal testing and 100% vegan. Plus, packaging is 100% recyclable. Basically, you can’t go wrong with a Yogi Bare mat.

£68.00, yogi-bare.co.uk

6. Best yoga mat for travel: Yogamatters Eco Travel Mat

Constantly on the move or just on the hunt for a mat that’s easy to store? The Yogamatters travel mat is ideal: easy to fold and super light at only 750g, it’s pretty yet practical. It also promises to be non-slip, toxic chemicals and dyes free, recyclable and biodegradable. Not bad. Not bad at all.

£35.00, yogamatters.com

7. Best Liforme yoga mat: the Liforme Yoga Mat

The clue is in the name. Similar to Manduka, Liforme have been serving the yogi community making great yoga mats for yonks. This is their OG mat, which is generously sized and features their special ‘GripForMe’ material, making it great for hot yoga and power flows. Fun fact: all Liforme mats come printed with their unique AlignForMe system, which are basically alignment markers to help guide you through your practice. Plus, it’s got a solid 5* ranking after 1722 customer reviews. Not bad. Not bad at all.

£119.95, liforme.com

8: Best Argos yoga mat: Opti 12mm Thickness Yoga Exercise Mat

If you’re after a more purse-friendly yoga addition, Argos is your best bet. Argos has over 20 budget yoga mats on sale to choose from, and this Opti option is less than £20. With a casual 467 5* reviews, we’d say this is a solid investment. If you need extra thickness to support your hips, knees or wrists, its a good option, as it’s made from a super-soft rubber material, plus comes with its own carry strap. Ready to assist you through any flow, anywhere.

£17.99, argos.co.uk

9: Best next day delivery yoga mat: Amazon Basics

If you want a yoga mat delivered to your door ASAP, AmazonBasics is the place. Sure, it may not be the highest of quality, but it’ll be with you in no time and do the job. It’s got a textured non-slip surface and a thick layer of foam to provide support, and a carry strap included.

£17.49, amazon.co.uk

10: Best bargain yoga mat: Decathlon Dynamic Yoga Mat Grip

Yoga mats really don’t have to break the bank. If you’re a fairweather yogi or just someone who likes a savasana once in a while, a more budget option may be right for you. Like this Decathlon steal, promising to be perfect for more dynamic styles of yoga, like Ashtanga or vinyasa. It’s the grippiest mat they sell, so you’re getting a good deal. Plus, similarly to Liforme, it has alignment lines to guide you through every pose in the Savasana.

£34.00, decathlon.co.uk