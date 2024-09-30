Wellness Wins: This supplement has been dubbed a “magic potion” - and after two years of testing, I concur

As a Senior Health Editor with eight years of industry experience under my belt, I’m very - and I mean very - sceptical when it comes to wellness trends. You see, most of the supposedly “game-changing” health hacks or workouts you see trending on social media have often been specifically designed to garner views, rather than actually boost your health. While not the most glamorous, the fact is that healthy living isn’t about expensive supplements, treatments, or overhauls - it’s about the little (largely free) habits you can build into your day-to-day and actually stick to.

That said, there are some health supplements that I rate and would recommend you spend your money on, having tested hundreds, if not thousands, over the course of my career. Chia seed water, creatine and skin supplements packed full of filler ingredients aren't for me, but electrolytes are something I’ve long sworn by for boosting my workouts and hydration levels - and it seems I’m not the only one, either.

Recent data shows that the global electrolyte mixes market soared from $36.56 billion last year to $40.32 billion this year - a staggering 10% increase year on year - and Google searches about the benefits of electrolytes are at breakout. Celebrities seem in on the hype, too - both Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston have promoted products containing electrolytes, with other stars including Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and James Corden, among several others, investing in the electrolyte drink mix Liquid IV.

Of all the electrolytes I’ve tried over the years - and as a nine-time marathon runner, trust me when I say I’ve tried the vast majority on the market - there’s one clear frontrunner, and that’s ARTAH’s Cellular Hydration electrolytes. Not only does it have a far more natural flavour than competitors, but it's packed full of vitamins and minerals magnesium, potassium, Vitamin C, and the adaptogen maca, which show promise when it comes to hormone regulation.

No doubt the recent boom in interest in running has only helped the supplements case (electrolytes are arguably most beneficial to runners or those who regularly do high intensity exercise, as they help to replenish the minerals you lose when you sweat). But still wondering what all the fuss is about, not sure what electrolytes actually are, or keen to learn how they could benefit you? Below, I explain all, plus go into detail about why the ARTAH Cellular Hydration electrolyte mix is, hands down, my favourite. Don't miss our guide to the many benefits of electrolytes, while you're here.

So, what exactly is ARTAH Cellular Hydration?

First, a bit about what electrolytes actually are. In case you're not in the know about the latest wellness must-try, electrolytes are electrically charged minerals crucial for various bodily functions, including muscle contraction, nerve signalling and regulating fluid balance. In short, they regulate essential bodily chemical reactions, and further help to maintain your cell's fluid balance and, in turn, hydration levels.

"Electrolytes are present in our blood, sweat and urine, and common ones include sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride and also phosphate," explains nutritionist and co-founder of Ardere, Lauren Windas.

So, why are electrolytes important to supplement day to day? In short, because we all lose electrolytes when we urinate or sweat. While you'll already be topping up your levels via your food and water intake, if you don't eat a balanced diet or struggle to drink enough water, you might not be getting the amount you need.

It's possible for some to experience an electrolyte imbalance - that's when "the levels of these essential electrolytes in your body become either too high or too low," adds the expert. This commonly occurs when you're dehydrated, taking certain medications, or have experienced excessive sweating or hormonal issues, and can present itself in the form of muscle cramps, weakness, confusion, fatigue, heart palpitations or nausea.

"Maintaining proper levels of electrolytes is so key for your overall health," stresses Windas. "We have the power to do this through diet, hydration, and supplements - the easiest way is to incorporate enough potassium-rich foods, like bananas, calcium-rich foods, like dairy, and sodium-rich foods, like salt, as well as drinking enough water and opting for high-quality supplements."

So, what's so special about the ARTAH product specifically? According to Rhian Stephenson, nutritionist, naturopath and founder of ARTAH, their best-selling energy and hydration drink stands out thanks to its added electrolytes, phytonutrients, and Peruvian maca. "It's rich in potassium and magnesium, which women aren't getting enough of and are essential for everything from mood and stress management to energy and metabolism," she explains. Not only that, but it also has Vitamin C, calcium, a small dose of Himalayan sea salt, and a phytonutrient called malic acid, which is utilized by our energy-producing pathways to boost ATP production, she explains.

ARTAH Cellular Hydration £32 at ARTAH Specifications: - Synthetic filler-free - Nutritionist formulated - Premium ingredients - B Corp certified - 25 servings (7g serving size)

How does ARTAH Cellular Hydration work?

According to Stephenson, it works in a few different ways. "Most importantly, though, it properly hydrates you," she shares. Wondering whether you're already doing this through your daily water intake? Well, spoiler alert: hydration isn't just about the amount of water we drink. "If we don't maintain a good balance of electrolytes, our cells won't be able to use it and we'll find ourselves drinking a lot, but never really feeling hydrated. Electrolytes help maintain the fluid balance in cells and are essential for the function of our nervous system, cognitive performance, and energy production."

Case in point: The National Diet + Nutrition Survey found that, of the over 3200 participants, women in all age groups didn't meet the RNI for potassium and magnesium. "This doesn't take into account any increased requirements from things like stress, coffee and alcohol intake, exercise, and certain diets," the expert continues, going on to add that low carb diets and regular fasting will affect this, to name a few.

On a more practical level, the supplement is as simple as adding to fresh water, mixing, and enjoying.

Who should supplement ARTAH Cellular Hydration?

Anyone can benefit from supplementing their electrolytes, but runners and those who regularly do high intensity workouts will benefit from it the most.

"Science has established a place for the importance of athletes taking electrolytes during periods of prolonged exercise, helping them to maintain fluid balance and improve endurance by replacing electrolytes lost via sweat," explains Windas. "A study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (JISSN) found that supplementing electrolytes improved hydration and performance while reducing muscle cramps compared with water alone."

In short, athletes and endurance runners need to pay special attention to their electrolyte levels because of the amount of excessive sweating they do during intense exercise, which depletes these vital minerals. Benefits of electrolyte supplementation for runners includes overall hydration, fluid balance, prevention of muscle cramps, and enhanced performance and recovery, while also regulating blood pressure, the expert goes on.

When should I drink ARTAH Cellular Hydration?

You can drink it any time, and up to three times a day, too. In summer, when I'm sweating more, I normally have a glass first thing in the morning, and in the winter months, I'll add a teaspoon to my water bottle with some ice to take to the gym with me.

Stephenson agrees, adding: "It's really versatile, so you can implement it into your lifestyle in a variety of ways. It's fantastic to add to your litre of water first thing in the morning to help replenish electrolytes and mood focus." But you can also use it during or after a workout session, or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Another important need to know (and this one, I've tried and tested): "It can also be a great tool to help with hangovers, especially throughout the holiday season," adds the expert.

What does an independent nutritionist think of the ARTAH Cellular Hydration?

According to registered nutritionist Helen Perks, the ARTAH blend combines several key electrolytes - magnesium, potassium, and calcium - alongside additional ingredients like Peruvian maca root, inulin, and Vitamin C. "This formula claims to support hydration, energy, and recovery while also offering benefits for the microbiome and emotional well-being," shares the expert.

Nutritionist Amie Alexander adds that the product has several standout elements. "Magnesium citrate, one of the product's ingredients, is a highly bioavailable form of magnesium and therefore better absorbed in the body. Studies have proven that a deficiency in magnesium undermines the efficiency of work and increases oxygen demand during exercise itself."

Not just that, but the addition of Peruvian maca and inulin gives Cellular Hydration some very unique benefits, she goes on. "Maca itself is an adaptogen studied for its potential to improve endurance and reduce general fatigue. One Journal of Ethnopharmacology study found that maca supplementation improved endurance performance in athletes. Inulin, on the other hand, is a prebiotic fibre that nurtures gut health through the encouragement of gut bacteria growth. Healthy gut microbiota can help in improving nutrient absorption and hence is useful for anyone keen to optimise their nutrient absorption."

However, Perks does point out that it is possible to reach your daily requirement via foods naturally rich in electrolytes. Her personal favourite is coconut water - in her view, "one of the best natural sources of potassium, along with magnesium and calcium." She also recommends leafy greens, like spinach, bananas, nuts, seeds, and salted foods, like olives and pickles.

Top tips for using ARTAH Cellular Hydration

The great thing about this product is that the taste is really inoffensive, unlike other super sweet electrolytes on the market, which makes it versatile. Expect a slight tart flavour with a hint of citrus.

You can drink it on its own, mixed with water, or you can mix it into your morning smoothie for an electrolyte boost. Wondering when to take it? Again, any time works, but Stephenson normally opts for it first thing or before a big run or cardio session. "As it's free from artificial sweeteners, sugar, emulsifiers, fillers, and preservatives, and also unsweetened, it has a slightly sour taste," she explains. Because of this, she recommends starting slowly and finding your perfect taste. "I like it to be quite mild in the day, but a little heavier if I'm doing a big run or cardio session, but it's really up to you. You can also add a little squeeze of lemon or lime to flavour it even more."

Follow the below steps to make the perfect drink:

Pour yourself 500ml (one glass) of water.

Spoon 7g (a heaped teaspoon) into your water

Mix until the powder dissolves and enjoy.

If you'd prefer it cold, add some ice, or if you'd rather, you can mix into your favourite smoothie.

My ARTAH Cellular Hydration review

So, how did I get on with the product?

As someone who runs regularly and sweats a lot, making sure I'm on top of my hydration levels is actually key to my performance. I figured this out a few years back when I worked out that the cramps I was experiencing every time I ran were actually a result of being dehydrated. I was always on top of my daily water intake, you see, but wasn't getting enough of the other minerals through my diet.

I've been supplementing electrolytes ever since, particularly during the summer months or when I'm upping my training during a marathon training block. That said, most of the other brands I've tried have quite a few unnecessary ingredients and are also super sweet - like Vimto levels of sweet - which I didn't love. After all, if you've decided to pay for a health supplement, you likely won't want it to be super sweet.

I first discovered ARTAH's Cellular Hydraton mix around two years ago and it quickly became my go-to. I really love the flavour - it tastes like summer in a cup and is delicious any time of year. I normally enjoy a glass first thing or pop in my water bottle to take to the gym with me for my strength training or speedwork.

I've noticed a significant improvement in cramps, since supplementing - I hardly ever get stitches or cramping during my runs now, and I'm confident that my electrolyte supplementing, especially during marathon training season, has something to do with this. As a woman with PCOS who also sometimes struggles with fatigue, I've also noticed more consistent energy levels since using the product, plus like the fact that it promises to help with nervous system regulation (again, something that's really important for women with PCOS due to our insulin sensitivity).

My only complaints about the product are minor. It comes in a powder format, which makes it slightly more messy than other electrolyte tabs that you simply pop in water to dissolve. Plus, if you leave the bag even slightly unsealed (which I will admit I have done on several occasions), the powder will become hard and unusable quite quickly. Not an issue, per se, just one to note if you do invest and want to get the most out of your investment.