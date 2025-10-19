Wellness Wins: I Often Get Asked What My Ride-or-Die Supplement Is – and My Answer Is MyOva, Every Time

Hands up if, like me, your teenage years were plagued by irregular or absent periods, oily skin resulting in stubborn and persistent acne, and thinning hair?

As my twenties rolled around, despite getting used to the more physical symptoms and accepting them as part of my daily "norm", I struggled with mood swings, debilitating and unexplained fatigue, and daily brain fog.

If you hadn't already guessed, all of the above are common symptoms of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), an underfunded and underresearched female health condition that one in five women in the UK (20%) are thought to have. I myself was diagnosed in a starkly lit doctor's office at the age of fourteen, and sent on my way with little information about what the condition actually was or how it would impact my life.

Sadly, the symptoms manifested in all areas of my life. I was always tired, despite getting 8+ hours of sleep every night. My skin was consistently angry, despite regular dermatologist appointments and mindfully tracking both my sugar and carbohydrate intake (which isn't necessarily the answer, by the way). And I felt like I could gain weight from simply looking at a bowl of pasta, when other friends who were far more sedentary could eat whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted.

The list of ways PCOS can impact your life goes on and on, with data also proving that women with PCOS are at a higher risk of eating disorders like anorexia, bulimia, and binge-eating disorder, and mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Recent research even indicates that PCOS can affect brain function and cognitive abilities.

I decided something had to change during my late twenties. Alongside starting to think about the impact of PCOS on fertility and my chances of conceiving in the future, I was, quite frankly, tired of feeling tired all of the time. And while it took a few years to ease my symptoms and tailor my lifestyle to my condition, a handful of products have been absolute gamechangers - and MyOva's Myoplus supplement is one of them. I've been supplementing it for nearly three years now, and month by month, it's been absolutely invaluable in reducing my inflammation, improving my insulin resistance, and balancing my hormone levels.

If you're in the throes of PCOS, know this: you're not alone, and this supplement could work wonders. Don't be overwhelmed by the TikTok videos or pseudo-science - instead, keep scrolling for an expert's take, and my honest MyOva Myoplus review. While you're here, don't miss our other Wellness Win reviews of Artah's Cellular Hydration Electrolytes, BetterMe's viral ankle weights, and YogiBare's Acupressure Mat.

What is the MyOva Myoplus supplement?

Founded in 2016 by Leila, a woman who'd struggled with PCOS symptoms her whole life, the aim of MyOva was simple: to make supplementation for women in her position that bit simpler. Her story is inspiring, albeit heartbreaking: she miscarried six times over the course of five years, all between six and 19 weeks. "It was a hugely tumultuous time," she's shared previously. "There were moments when I felt like I simply couldn’t keep trying – and failing – to have a baby."

"After my fourth miscarriage, I decided I could no longer bear to hear another doctor tell me it was ‘just bad luck' - I was one of the 1% of women in the UK who suffer over four miscarriages. So I started researching recurrent miscarriage, especially in relation to PCOS. Finally, I came across a natural food supplement called myo-inositol. After a few months, I felt happier and my body was finally functioning properly - and it was a real lightbulb moment. Perhaps other women could also benefit from this amazing natural food supplement."

In 2017, Leila gave birth to her miracle baby, Louie, with his brother Luca arriving less than two years later. And the MyOva brand has gone from strength to strength since, helping women around the UK with not only their own fertility journeys, but their PCOS symptoms, too. "I’m so touched by the messages we receive from women whose lives we have helped to change, and I’m incredibly grateful that such a challenging personal experience has been a force for good," she goes on.

Myoplus, specifically, according to registered dietician Jodie Relf, is a supplement that "contains a combination of key nutrients that have been shown to help manage PCOS symptoms."

"These ingredients work together to support hormonal balance, insulin sensitivity, and menstrual regularity, which are all key concerns for women with PCOS," she goes on.

What are the pros of supplementing MyOva Myoplus?

Wondering what's so effective about the Myoplus formulation? And if there are any proven benefits of the ingredients?

1. Myo-inositol

Each MyOva Myoplus serving contains 4000mg of Myo-inositol, which Reif describes as "a well-researched supplement for PCOS" that's scientifically proven to balance your hormonal and menstrual health.

A type of sugar alcohol that's found naturally in the body, we need Myo-inositol to function. It supports cell structure and signalling, and plays a key role in hormone balance and fertility - but women with PCOS tend to have lower levels of it in their ovarian tissue.

"Supplementing Myo-inositol has been scientifically proven to improve insulin sensitivity, reduce elevated testosterone levels, support ovulation, and regulate menstrual cycles," she shares.

2. Chromium

"Chromium plays a role in enhancing insulin function, helping to improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar regulation in women with insulin resistance, which is one of the key drivers of PCOS symptoms," Reif goes on. Each MyOva Myoplus serving contains 100µg, and, in short, will help with the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels.

3. Vitamin B6

Did you know? Vitamin B6 can actually help to reduce PMS symptoms and, as Reif explains, "may contribute to mood stability by supporting neurotransmitter function." Each portion of MyOva contains 0.42mg to help ease physical symptoms.

4. Folate

Finally, folate has been shown to reduce insulin resistance and fasting glucose levels, as well as help support immunity and energy levels. "It also plays a crucial role in fetal development by preventing neural tube defects," shares Reif. In each recommended serving of MyOva, you're getting 200µg of folate.

Do note, though: For women trying to conceive, the recommended daily intake is 400µg, so additional folate may be needed.

A close up of the MyOva Myoplus packaging. (Image credit: Future)

Who is MyOva Myoplus best for?

Anyone with diagnosed PCOS will benefit from taking Myoplus - but especially those who are looking to improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar regulation, support hormonal balance, and regulate menstrual cycles and ovulation, shares Reif.

"It's also a great supplement for reducing PCOS symptoms, such as the side effects of elevated testosterone, like acne and hair loss," she goes on.

How can Myoplus help with PCOS symptoms specifically?

There are a whole host of ways that Myoplus can ease PCOS symptoms and elevate quality of life - but the main way it promises to do so is by improving your insulin sensitivity. In short, the supplement helps your body to use insulin more effectively, which means you'll notice reduced cravings, more stable satiety, and fewer midday hunger pangs. This, in turn, can also help with stubborn fat gain that so many women with PCOS struggle with.

It should also support ovulation and menstrual regularity, meaning your periods should become more regular and evenly spaced out. "Myo-inositol has been shown to help regulate menstrual cycles and support healthy ovulation, which is particularly important for women with irregular periods or difficulty conceiving," shares Reif.

The B6 and folate in the formulation have been shown to contribute to neurotransmitter production, which should mean you'll notice a more stable mood, fewer mood swings, and less brain fog, too.

And finally, you should see reduced testosterone and androgen levels in the body, which can improve symptoms like acne, unwanted hair growth (hirsutism), and hair thinning.

How long should women with PCOS supplement Myoplus?

Women with PCOS typically benefit from consistent, long-term supplementation with myo-inositol, shares Reif.

"While some improvements can be noticed within a few weeks, studies suggest that three to six months of daily use leads to significant improvements in insulin sensitivity, cycle regularity, and ovulation," she goes on.

I've been supplementing MyOva Myoplus for three years now - and it's honestly changed my life, as a woman with PCOS

I know what you're thinking - it sounds too good to be true, right? And I do want to front-load this review with one clear disclaimer: there's no such thing as a "cure-all" wonder supplement. That said, MyOva's Myoplus is the closest I've ever come to finding one - and I should know, as a Health Editor who's tested quite literally hundreds of supplements in her time.

Let's rewind a bit, first. I've been looking for ways to ease my PCOS symptoms since my mid-teens diagnosis, and can confirm first-hand that it's a total minefield out there. Pair the questionable, restrictive nutrition advice some "experts" dole out (no, women with PCOS don't need to cut carbs entirely) and rage-bait TikTok feels instructing you to overhaul your entire life (also not necessary), and it's hard not to feel overwhelmed.

But come the end of 2022, I was ready for change. Luckily, I'm in constant comms with some of the best experts in the business, and so I've heard nutritionists and dieticians repeatedly rave about the science-backed benefits of Myo-insitiol specifically. A friend who also has PCOS had also shared glowing reviews of the MyOva products, and so I was keen to give it a go.

Three years on, and it's hard to quantify the impact the supplement has had on my life. While it took a few months to really notice the tangible side effects - I'd always recommend testing supplements for a minimum of three months - I now sleep better and feel more energised each day. My skin is clearer than it's been in years, my brain fog is gone, and my mood is more stable.

The stubborn weight gain I'd accepted as part of life - despite being a highly active marathon runner and all-round wellness enthusiast - has slowly eased, and I now enjoy a balanced 80/20 approach to nutrition, rather than constantly restricting myself for fear of PCOS-related weight gain.

Most interestingly and importantly, at a recent full-body Neko health scan, I was told what I've dreamt of hearing my entire life: that my HbA1c is optimal at 30 mmol/mol and glucose normal at 6.5 mmol/L, suggesting excellent blood sugar control. (While the scan doesn't directly measure hormones, it does look at blood sugar levels, which can be related to hormonal function - women with PCOS tend to have a higher risk of elevated blood sugar levels due to insulin resistance).

It makes me quite emotional to think about it, and I'll never forget the lightbulb moment when I realised that this is how most people without the condition (or another health condition impacting their daily quality of life) get to feel each and every day. Yet feeling well - finally - is something I'll never take for granted.

It's worth noting that my MyOva Myoplus supplementation also came alongside some lifestyle tweaks. Over the past three years, I've honed my sleep routine, making my bedroom a screen-free space, embraced a more PCOS-specific and inflammation-reducing diet, and educated myself on the foods that cause blood sugar spikes and, in turn, impact insulin levels. But I believe the supplementation has played a key part in getting my symptoms in check - so much so, it's the one supplement I wouldn't be without.

MyOva isn't just a product, but a promise to all women with PCOS: that we aren't alone in this.