The EV That Proves Practical Doesn't Have to Mean Boring

Here to make your car-buying journey smoother, we look at the latest launches in the auto world, cutting through the jargon to bring you everything you need to know.

A frontrunner for stylish, accessible electric vehicles, the latest launch completes PEUGEOT's 12-strong EV collection—the most extensive of any mainstream car brand in Europe.

Following the release of the plug-in hybrid model in 2022, the new E-408 retains the same sleek fastback silhouette and coupe-inspired design, but this time it's fully electric. Don't let the streamlined shape fool you, though: this is a capable, powerful car. With 210 horsepower and a range of up to 281 miles, it's designed to handle longer journeys just as comfortably as everyday driving.

As PEUGEOT works towards becoming a fully electric brand, the E-408 marks an important milestone. Here's everything you need to know about the new model—and why it could prove to be one of the brand's most appealing EVs yet.

Style

PEUGEOT describes the E-408's design as distinctly 'feline', with fang-shaped LED headlights, the brand’s signature three-claw LED tail lights, a sculpted 'cat's ears' boot lid and sleek, flowing contours. Compared to the seven-seater PEUGEOT E-5008, the E-408 has a noticeably sportier feel.

Design details include large 19-inch graphite alloy wheels with a geometric finish, adding to the car's on and off-road presence. When the 408 first launched in 2022, it was widely seen as a model that broke the mould, blending a sport, almost feminine profile with the raised driving position of an SUV—earning it the nickname 'crossover coupé.

The E-408 continues that approach, sitting comfortably within a new wave of EVs that prioritise both design and practicality.

Tech

(Image credit: PEUGEOT)

Inside, PEUGEOT's i-Cockpit, a core part of the brand's design and technology strategy, creates an immersive, driver-focused experience. A 10-inch touchscreen display sits within easy reach, while the 'OK PEUGEOT' voice control system allows drivers to access information hands-free, from tourist tips for an upcoming destination to news updates and entertainment (particularly useful if you're driving with children.

The integrated trip planner is useful for longer journeys, using a range of factors such as route distance, starting battery charge, desired charge level at the destination, speed, energy consumption and traffic conditions to help plan charging stops more efficiently.

Comfort

This one is a dream to drive and operate, as it was designed with everyday comfort in mind. The battery is positioned beneath the car’s underbody between the wheels, which creates more interior space while lowering the centre of gravity for improved handling and a smoother ride.

A slightly elevated driving position improves visibility, while a curb-to-curb turning radius of 11.2 metres makes the car easier to manoeuvre in urban environments.

The i-Cockpit layout also places key information at eye level just above the steering wheel, creating a more intuitive driving experience. The 10-inch display is fully customisable, with built-in GPS and map update —handy for fans of intrepid impromptu adventures where it's easy to get lost.

For colder mornings, heated seats and a heated steering wheel add an extra layer of comfort.

Power

(Image credit: PEUGEOT)

This is a powerful car, with an impressive 210hp (157kW) motor and a range of up to 281 miles from its 58kWh high-voltage battery, making longer journeys much less stressful.

Range anxiety has long been a concern for EV drivers, but with models like this offering increased range and improved planning tools, travelling longer distances is becoming increasingly straightforward. The integrated trip planner helps map out charging stops in advance, whether you're heading across town or embarking on a longer drive.

The charging tech is quick, with fast DC charging up to ~120 kW and built-in battery pre-conditioning to aid efficiency (this means your battery is heated or cooled to its optimal temperature before charging).

Anything else?

The new PEUGEOT E-408 is available in five colours: Okenite White, Obsession Blue, Selenium Grey, Elixir Red, and Nera Black. Buyers can choose between two trims—Allure and GT.

For added peace of mind, the E-408 is covered by the brand's Allure Care Warranty for 8 years or 100,000 miles.

Price

(Image credit: PEUGEOT)

The PEUGEOT E-408 starts from around £42,175 for the Allure trim, with the GT version priced from approximately £44,945, depending on specification.

Buyers should note that government incentives for electric vehicles are subject to eligibility criteria and price thresholds, which may affect final costs.